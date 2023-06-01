Diablo 4: Who is Lorath Nahr?

Lorath Nahr is a vital character in the Diablo series his importance has grown significantly in Diablo 4. But who is Lorath Nahr? And what’s his role in Diablo 4?

Diablo is filled with mysterious characters and the most unpredictable character in Diablo 4 is Lorath Nahr. Fans may remember him from Diablo 3 where the young Horadrim member saw his friends murdered by Malthael, the Angel of Death.

However, this was over nine years ago, so it’s understandable if you’ve forgotten who he is exactly. So, if you want to brush up on your Diablo knowledge, or if you just want to be prepared for meeting him in Diablo 4, here’s everything you need to know about the enigmatic Lorath Nahr in the Diablo series.

Article continues after ad

Who is Lorath Nahr in Diablo?

Blizzard Lorath provides tons of information to the player in Diablo 3

First seen in Diablo 3, Lorath Nahr is one of the last surviving members of the Horadrim, an order that houses many great scholars and exists to oppose the Prime Evils. During the events of Diablo 3’s final Act, he takes up the task of providing the player with a lot of the lore and backstory surrounding Malthael, the final boss of the game. His role is primarily that of a supporting NPC, offering tidbits of lore and exposition when needed.

His role in Reaper of Souls fills the hole left by the recently deceased Deckard Cain who died earlier in the story and had been the player’s guide since Diablo 1. While Lorath was essentially a forgettable side character in Diablo 3, his role is much larger in Diablo 4.

Article continues after ad

Lorath’s role in Diablo 4

Blizzard While a little more bitter, he’s still a fantastic character in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 takes place 50 years after Diablo 3, meaning Lorath Nahr is much older and can now fully slip into the shoes of his legendary mentor, Deckard Cain, becoming the Diablo universe’s new wise old sage.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He’s now one of the last members of the Horadrim and has become extremely reclusive due to that fact. On top of this, he’s become a bitter old alcoholic. Lorath’s purpose throughout his life was to hunt demons and send them back to Hell, and with no demons to fight since Diablo 3, he questions his purpose.

Article continues after ad

However, a new demon army is heading towards Sanctuary and Lorath’s guidance is required once again, galvanizing the drunkard into action. Thanks to the quest to stop Lilith, he’s quickly brought back to his old self, finding his drive to restore order and destroy evil once again.

The question is, can he be trusted? And what lengths will Lorath go to in order to secure Sanctuary’s safety?

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Lorath Nahr in Diablo 4. While loading up your game, take a look at some of our handy Diablo 4 guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Best Diablo 4 Druid builds | Best Diablo 4 Necromancer builds | Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds | Will Diablo 4 be on Steam Deck? | How to get Diablo 4 beta wolf pet cosmetic | Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions & is it pay to win? | Is Diablo 4 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Diablo 4: Who is Tyrael? | Will Diablo 4 have controller support on PC? | What is the max level in Diablo 4?