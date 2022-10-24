How to unlock Overwatch 2 Halloween skins and cosmetics through Twitch drops

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Overwatch players who want to earn some incredible, spooky skins can do so this month just by watching their favorite streamers on Twitch.

Because of the incredible player reception to Overwatch 2’s launch, Activision Blizzard is giving out some more goodies to go along with the upcoming holiday.

The annual Halloween event has arrived and with it comes plenty of festive tricks and treats. The Junkenstein’s Revenge game mode has returned, along with it some cosmetics from the Halloween collection.

Luckily for players who don’t have a lot of money to spare on cosmetics, it’s easy to earn some of these skins and sprays just by watching Twitch. Here’s how.

What Overwatch 2 cosmetics can you earn?

During the Halloween Terror event, players will have the chance to earn a Werewolf spray and the legendary skin Werewolf Winston.

Both of these are part of the Halloween Terror collection that has been ongoing in Overwatch for years. Werewolf Winston was released in 2022, but the Werewolf spray appears to be a new release for 2022.

When does the Halloween event run?

The event begins on October 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. PST and will run through November 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. PST.

There will be a second set of drops, which begin on November 15, 2022. However, these drops are not part of the Halloween skin collection.

How do I earn these Overwatch 2 Halloween cosmetics?

To earn these cosmetics, players will have to link their battle.net accounts to their Twitch profiles and watch a qualifying channel for a set number of hours.

To link your battle.net and Twitch accounts, simply sign into your Battle.net account, go to the connections page and click the “Connect” link for Twitch. Then follow the instructions to link the accounts.

In order to earn the Werewolf spray, players must watch 2 hours of qualifying Overwatch streams. You’ll have to watch four more hours (6 total hours) to get the legendary Werewolf Winston skin.

Once your accounts have been linked, players can watch streams on any device and players do not have to watch the same channel.

Players in North America, Latin America, Europe, The Middle East, Africa, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand are eligible for these drops.