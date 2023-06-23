GamingDiablo

Alternative best Rogue builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & endgame

diablo 4 rogue buildsBlizzard

Is our best build guide not Roguish enough for you? Then here are some alternative best Rogue builds in Diablo 4, including both leveling and endgame.

Diablo 4 has lots of impressive builds for the Rogue, one of the original three Diablo classes who returns in Diablo 4 to show the Amazon and Demon Hunter classes how things are done. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Rogue build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.

This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Rogue in Diablo 4, especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game really kicks in. Here’s our alternative best Rogue builds in Diablo 4.

Contents

diablo 4 barbarianActivision Blizzard
The returning character classes include the Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer, and Druid.

Best Diablo 4 Rogue build for leveling

Diablo 4’s Rogue has lots of potent builds to use in the current meta, but we found the Penetrating Shot Rogue to be among the best when it comes to leveling.

Here are the skills you’ll need to select to craft this powerful build.

LevelSkill
2Forceful Arrow
3Enhanced Forceful Arrow
4Penetrating Shot
5Enhanced Penetrating Shot
6Advanced Penetrating Shot
7Fundamental Forceful Arrow
8Dash
9Enhanced Dash
10Disciplined Dash
11Penetrating Shot
12Penetrating Shot
13Dark Shroud
14Enhanced Dark Shroud
15Subverting Dark Shroud
16Penetrating Shot
17Penetrating Shot
18Shadow Imbuement
19Poison Imbuement
20Shadow Crash
21Consuming Shadow
22Enhanced Shadow Imbuement
23Blended Shadow Imbuement
24‍Enhanced Poison Imbuement
25Mixed Poison Imbuement
26Adrenaline Rush
27Haste
28Haste
29Haste
30Precision Imbuement
31Precision Imbuement
32Precision Imbuement
33Exploit
34Exploit
35Precision
36Exploit
37Malice
38Malice
39Malice
40Weapon Mastery
41Weapon Mastery
42Weapon Mastery
43Concussive
44Concussive
45Concussive
46‍Poison Imbuement
47‍Poison Imbuement
48‍Poison Imbuement
49‍Poison Imbuement
50Paragon begins
1 – RenownStutter Step
2 – RenownStutter Step
3 – RenownStutter Step
4 – RenownInnervation
5 – Renown‍Innervation
6 – RenownInnervation
7 – RenownRugged
8 – RenownReactive Defense
9 – RenownReactive Defense
10 – RenownReactive Defense

This build is a great one for cutting down Lilith’s minions in the main campaign, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.

Best Rogue builds diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment
The Rogue has existed since the original Diablo game.

Best Rogue endgame build

Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.

Here’s one of the best endgame Rogue builds in Diablo 4 currently, the Barrage Rogue.

LevelSkill
2Invigorating Strike
3Enhanced Invigorating Strike
4Barrage
5Enhanced Barrage
6Improved Barrage
7Fundamental Invigorating Strike
8Shadow Step
9Barrage
10Barrage
11Barrage
12Barrage
13Poison Trap
14Enhanced Poison Trap
15Dark Shroud
16Enhanced Dark Shroud
17Subverting Dark Shroud
18‍Shadow Imbuement
19Enhanced Shadow Imbuement
20‍Primary Invigorating Strike
21Shadow Crash
22Consuming Shadows
23Consuming Shadows
24Consuming Shadows
25Innervation
26Innervation
27Innervation
28Adrenaline Rush
29Haste
30Haste
31Haste
32Countering Poison Trap
33Enhanced Shadow Step
34Methodical Shadow Step
35Precision
36Trap Mastery
37Trap Mastery
38Trap Mastery
39Exploit
40Exploit
41Exploit
42‍Concussive
43‍Concussive
44‍Concussive
45Sturdy
46‍Siphoning Strikes
47‍Siphoning Strikes
48‍Siphoning Strikes
49Malice
50First Paragon point
1 – RenownMalice
2 – RenownMalice
3 – RenownDeadly Venom
4 – RenownAlchemical Advantage
5 – RenownDebilitating Toxins
6 – RenownDebilitating Toxins
7 – RenownDebilitating Toxins
8 – RenownWeapon Mastery
9 – RenownWeapon Mastery

Paragon Board

  • Starting board (activating Skillfull, Lawless, Resilience)
  • Deadly Ambush board (Activating Trapper, Engineering, Cunning)
  • Cheap Shot board (Activating Devious, Wiles, Safeguard, Oppress)
  • Tricks of the Trade board (Activating Brawler, Focused, Havoc)
  • No Witnessess board (Activating Knowledge, Training, Exploit)

Glyphs

Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:

  • Exploit
  • Combat
  • Diminish
  • Turf
  • Closer

Endgame item build

Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Rogue build in Diablo 4:

Item nameItem type
‍Cheat’s Adventurer’s HelmHelm
Adventurer’s Legendary Chest ArmorChest Armor
Rapid Adventurer’s Gloves Gloves
Adventurer’s Pants of DisobediencePants
Penitent GreavesBoots
Edgemaster’s Buriza-do KyanonMain Hand
Condemnation x2Offhand x2
Umbrous AmuletAmulet
Accelerating RingRing 1
Band of the Branching Volleys Ring 2

So there you have it, two more quality Rogue builds for leveling and endgame. For more demon-hacking content, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

