Alternative best Rogue builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & endgame

Is our best build guide not Roguish enough for you? Then here are some alternative best Rogue builds in Diablo 4, including both leveling and endgame.

Diablo 4 has lots of impressive builds for the Rogue, one of the original three Diablo classes who returns in Diablo 4 to show the Amazon and Demon Hunter classes how things are done. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Rogue build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.

This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Rogue in Diablo 4, especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game really kicks in. Here’s our alternative best Rogue builds in Diablo 4.

Contents

Activision Blizzard The returning character classes include the Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, Necromancer, and Druid.

Best Diablo 4 Rogue build for leveling

Diablo 4’s Rogue has lots of potent builds to use in the current meta, but we found the Penetrating Shot Rogue to be among the best when it comes to leveling.

Here are the skills you’ll need to select to craft this powerful build.

Level Skill 2 Forceful Arrow 3 Enhanced Forceful Arrow 4 Penetrating Shot 5 Enhanced Penetrating Shot 6 Advanced Penetrating Shot 7 Fundamental Forceful Arrow 8 Dash 9 Enhanced Dash 10 Disciplined Dash 11 Penetrating Shot 12 Penetrating Shot 13 Dark Shroud 14 Enhanced Dark Shroud 15 Subverting Dark Shroud 16 Penetrating Shot 17 Penetrating Shot 18 Shadow Imbuement 19 Poison Imbuement 20 Shadow Crash 21 Consuming Shadow 22 Enhanced Shadow Imbuement 23 Blended Shadow Imbuement 24 ‍Enhanced Poison Imbuement 25 Mixed Poison Imbuement 26 Adrenaline Rush 27 Haste 28 Haste 29 Haste 30 Precision Imbuement 31 Precision Imbuement 32 Precision Imbuement 33 Exploit 34 Exploit 35 Precision 36 Exploit 37 Malice 38 Malice 39 Malice 40 Weapon Mastery 41 Weapon Mastery 42 Weapon Mastery 43 Concussive 44 Concussive 45 Concussive 46 ‍Poison Imbuement 47 ‍Poison Imbuement 48 ‍Poison Imbuement 49 ‍Poison Imbuement 50 Paragon begins 1 – Renown Stutter Step 2 – Renown Stutter Step 3 – Renown Stutter Step 4 – Renown Innervation 5 – Renown ‍Innervation 6 – Renown Innervation 7 – Renown Rugged 8 – Renown Reactive Defense 9 – Renown Reactive Defense 10 – Renown Reactive Defense

This build is a great one for cutting down Lilith’s minions in the main campaign, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.

Blizzard Entertainment The Rogue has existed since the original Diablo game.

Best Rogue endgame build

Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.

Here’s one of the best endgame Rogue builds in Diablo 4 currently, the Barrage Rogue.

Level Skill 2 Invigorating Strike 3 Enhanced Invigorating Strike 4 Barrage 5 Enhanced Barrage 6 Improved Barrage 7 Fundamental Invigorating Strike 8 Shadow Step 9 Barrage 10 Barrage 11 Barrage 12 Barrage 13 Poison Trap 14 Enhanced Poison Trap 15 Dark Shroud 16 Enhanced Dark Shroud 17 Subverting Dark Shroud 18 ‍Shadow Imbuement 19 Enhanced Shadow Imbuement 20 ‍Primary Invigorating Strike 21 Shadow Crash 22 Consuming Shadows 23 Consuming Shadows 24 Consuming Shadows 25 Innervation 26 Innervation 27 Innervation 28 Adrenaline Rush 29 Haste 30 Haste 31 Haste 32 Countering Poison Trap 33 Enhanced Shadow Step 34 Methodical Shadow Step 35 Precision 36 Trap Mastery 37 Trap Mastery 38 Trap Mastery 39 Exploit 40 Exploit 41 Exploit 42 ‍Concussive 43 ‍Concussive 44 ‍Concussive 45 Sturdy 46 ‍Siphoning Strikes 47 ‍Siphoning Strikes 48 ‍Siphoning Strikes 49 Malice 50 First Paragon point 1 – Renown Malice 2 – Renown Malice 3 – Renown Deadly Venom 4 – Renown Alchemical Advantage 5 – Renown Debilitating Toxins 6 – Renown Debilitating Toxins 7 – Renown Debilitating Toxins 8 – Renown Weapon Mastery 9 – Renown Weapon Mastery

Paragon Board

Starting board (activating Skillfull , Lawless , Resilience )

, , ) Deadly Ambush board (Activating Trapper, Engineering, Cunning )

) Cheap Shot board (Activating Devious, Wiles, Safeguard, Oppress )

) Tricks of the Trade board (Activating Brawler, Focused, Havoc )

) No Witnessess board (Activating Knowledge, Training, Exploit)

Glyphs

Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:

Exploit

Combat

Diminish

Turf

Closer

Endgame item build

Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Rogue build in Diablo 4:

Item name Item type ‍Cheat’s Adventurer’s Helm Helm Adventurer’s Legendary Chest Armor Chest Armor Rapid Adventurer’s Gloves Gloves Adventurer’s Pants of Disobedience Pants Penitent Greaves Boots Edgemaster’s Buriza-do Kyanon Main Hand Condemnation x2 Offhand x2 Umbrous Amulet Amulet Accelerating Ring Ring 1 Band of the Branching Volleys Ring 2

So there you have it, two more quality Rogue builds for leveling and endgame. For more demon-hacking content, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

