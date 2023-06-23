Alternative best Rogue builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & endgame
Is our best build guide not Roguish enough for you? Then here are some alternative best Rogue builds in Diablo 4, including both leveling and endgame.
Diablo 4 has lots of impressive builds for the Rogue, one of the original three Diablo classes who returns in Diablo 4 to show the Amazon and Demon Hunter classes how things are done. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Rogue build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.
This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Rogue in Diablo 4, especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game really kicks in. Here’s our alternative best Rogue builds in Diablo 4.
Best Diablo 4 Rogue build for leveling
Diablo 4’s Rogue has lots of potent builds to use in the current meta, but we found the Penetrating Shot Rogue to be among the best when it comes to leveling.
Here are the skills you’ll need to select to craft this powerful build.
|Level
|Skill
|2
|Forceful Arrow
|3
|Enhanced Forceful Arrow
|4
|Penetrating Shot
|5
|Enhanced Penetrating Shot
|6
|Advanced Penetrating Shot
|7
|Fundamental Forceful Arrow
|8
|Dash
|9
|Enhanced Dash
|10
|Disciplined Dash
|11
|Penetrating Shot
|12
|Penetrating Shot
|13
|Dark Shroud
|14
|Enhanced Dark Shroud
|15
|Subverting Dark Shroud
|16
|Penetrating Shot
|17
|Penetrating Shot
|18
|Shadow Imbuement
|19
|Poison Imbuement
|20
|Shadow Crash
|21
|Consuming Shadow
|22
|Enhanced Shadow Imbuement
|23
|Blended Shadow Imbuement
|24
|Enhanced Poison Imbuement
|25
|Mixed Poison Imbuement
|26
|Adrenaline Rush
|27
|Haste
|28
|Haste
|29
|Haste
|30
|Precision Imbuement
|31
|Precision Imbuement
|32
|Precision Imbuement
|33
|Exploit
|34
|Exploit
|35
|Precision
|36
|Exploit
|37
|Malice
|38
|Malice
|39
|Malice
|40
|Weapon Mastery
|41
|Weapon Mastery
|42
|Weapon Mastery
|43
|Concussive
|44
|Concussive
|45
|Concussive
|46
|Poison Imbuement
|47
|Poison Imbuement
|48
|Poison Imbuement
|49
|Poison Imbuement
|50
|Paragon begins
|1 – Renown
|Stutter Step
|2 – Renown
|Stutter Step
|3 – Renown
|Stutter Step
|4 – Renown
|Innervation
|5 – Renown
|Innervation
|6 – Renown
|Innervation
|7 – Renown
|Rugged
|8 – Renown
|Reactive Defense
|9 – Renown
|Reactive Defense
|10 – Renown
|Reactive Defense
This build is a great one for cutting down Lilith’s minions in the main campaign, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.
Best Rogue endgame build
Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.
Here’s one of the best endgame Rogue builds in Diablo 4 currently, the Barrage Rogue.
|Level
|Skill
|2
|Invigorating Strike
|3
|Enhanced Invigorating Strike
|4
|Barrage
|5
|Enhanced Barrage
|6
|Improved Barrage
|7
|Fundamental Invigorating Strike
|8
|Shadow Step
|9
|Barrage
|10
|Barrage
|11
|Barrage
|12
|Barrage
|13
|Poison Trap
|14
|Enhanced Poison Trap
|15
|Dark Shroud
|16
|Enhanced Dark Shroud
|17
|Subverting Dark Shroud
|18
|Shadow Imbuement
|19
|Enhanced Shadow Imbuement
|20
|Primary Invigorating Strike
|21
|Shadow Crash
|22
|Consuming Shadows
|23
|Consuming Shadows
|24
|Consuming Shadows
|25
|Innervation
|26
|Innervation
|27
|Innervation
|28
|Adrenaline Rush
|29
|Haste
|30
|Haste
|31
|Haste
|32
|Countering Poison Trap
|33
|Enhanced Shadow Step
|34
|Methodical Shadow Step
|35
|Precision
|36
|Trap Mastery
|37
|Trap Mastery
|38
|Trap Mastery
|39
|Exploit
|40
|Exploit
|41
|Exploit
|42
|Concussive
|43
|Concussive
|44
|Concussive
|45
|Sturdy
|46
|Siphoning Strikes
|47
|Siphoning Strikes
|48
|Siphoning Strikes
|49
|Malice
|50
|First Paragon point
|1 – Renown
|Malice
|2 – Renown
|Malice
|3 – Renown
|Deadly Venom
|4 – Renown
|Alchemical Advantage
|5 – Renown
|Debilitating Toxins
|6 – Renown
|Debilitating Toxins
|7 – Renown
|Debilitating Toxins
|8 – Renown
|Weapon Mastery
|9 – Renown
|Weapon Mastery
Paragon Board
- Starting board (activating Skillfull, Lawless, Resilience)
- Deadly Ambush board (Activating Trapper, Engineering, Cunning)
- Cheap Shot board (Activating Devious, Wiles, Safeguard, Oppress)
- Tricks of the Trade board (Activating Brawler, Focused, Havoc)
- No Witnessess board (Activating Knowledge, Training, Exploit)
Glyphs
Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:
- Exploit
- Combat
- Diminish
- Turf
- Closer
Endgame item build
Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Rogue build in Diablo 4:
|Item name
|Item type
|Cheat’s Adventurer’s Helm
|Helm
|Adventurer’s Legendary Chest Armor
|Chest Armor
|Rapid Adventurer’s Gloves
|Gloves
|Adventurer’s Pants of Disobedience
|Pants
|Penitent Greaves
|Boots
|Edgemaster’s Buriza-do Kyanon
|Main Hand
|Condemnation x2
|Offhand x2
|Umbrous Amulet
|Amulet
|Accelerating Ring
|Ring 1
|Band of the Branching Volleys
|Ring 2
So there you have it, two more quality Rogue builds for leveling and endgame. For more demon-hacking content, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:
