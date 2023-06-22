GamingDiablo

Alternative best Druid builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & endgame

diablo 4 druid lootBlizzard Entertainment

Not liking our main best Druid build in Diablo 4? Then here are some alternative best Druid builds for you to sink your fangs into, including both leveling and endgame.

Diablo 4 has lots of impressive builds for the warriors of Sanctuary who harness the power of nature, aka the Druids, and many will see you safely through the game and into the vast endgame content. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Druid build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.

This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Druid in Diablo 4, especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game gets really interesting. Here’s our alternative best Druid builds in Diablo 4.

Contents

diablo 4 druidBlizzard Entertainment
The Druid uses the power of nature to smite demons.

Best Diablo 4 Druid build for leveling

Diablo 4’s Druid has lots of mighty builds to use in the current meta, but we found the Shred Druid to be among the best when it comes to leveling.

Here are the skills you’ll need to select to craft this rather gross but powerful build:

LevelSkill
2Storm Strike
3Enhanced Storm Strike
4Shred
5Enhanced Shred
6Raging Shred
7Fiece Storm Strike
8Shred
9Shred
10Shred
11Shred
12Enhanced Earthen
13Enhanced Earthen Bulwark
14Poison Creeper
15Enhanced Poison Creeper
16Ferocious Poison Creeper
17Wolves
18Enhanced Wolf Pack
19Ferocious Wolf Pack
20Poison Creeper
21Poison Creeper
22Poison Creeper
23Poison Creeper
24Call of the Wild
25Call of the Wild
26Call of the Wild
27Blood Howl
28Enhanced Blood Howl
29Preserving Blood Howl
30Heart of the Wild
31Wild Impulses
32Wild Impulses
33Wild Impulses
34Predatory Instict
35Bestial Rampage
36Abundance
37Abundance
38Abundance
39Digitgrade Gait
40Digitgrade Gait
41Digitgrade Gait
42Predatory Instict
43Predatory Instict
44Preserving Earthern Bulwark
45Ancestral Fortitude
46Vigilance
47Vigilance
48Vigilance
49Quickshift
50Paragon begins
1 – RenownHeightened Senses
2 – RenownHeightened Senses
3 – RenownHeightened Senses
4 – Renown‍Natural Fortitude
5 – Renown‍Natural Fortitude
6 – RenownNatural Fortitude
7 – RenownDefensive Posture
8 – RenownDefensive Posture
9 – RenownDefensive Posture
10 – RenownInvigorating Fury

This build is a great one for smiting Lilith’s minions in the main campaign, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.

druid gameplay diablo 4Blizzard Entertainment
The Druid can turn into a werewolf or werebear!

Best Druid endgame build

Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.

Here’s one of the best endgame Druid builds in Diablo 4 currently, the Werewolf Tornado Druid:

LevelSkill
2Storm Strike
3Enhanced Storm Strike
4Tornado
5Enhanced Tornado
6Raging Tornado
7Fierce Storm Strike
8Tornado
9Tornado
10Tornado
11Tornado
12Earthern Bulwark
13Enhanced Earthern Bulwark
14Nature’s Reach
15Nature’s Reach
16Nature’s Reach
17Wolves
18Trample
19Hurricane
20Enhanced Hurricane
21Natural Hurricane
22Elemental Exposure
23Elemental Exposure
24Elemental Exposure
25Defiance
26Defiance
27Defiance
28Circle of Life
29Circle of Life
30Circle of Life
31Resonance
32Resonance
33Resonance
34Heart of the Wild
35Perfect Storm
36Wild Impulses
37Wild Impulses
38Wild Impulses
39Abundance
40Abundance
41Abundance
42Preserving Earthing Bulwark
43Enhanced Wolf Pack
44Ferocious Wolf Pack
45Endless Tempest
46Endless Tempest
47Endless Tempest
48Defensive Posture
49Defensive Posture
50First Paragon point
1 – RenownDefensive Posture
2 – RenownNature’s Posture
3 – RenownNature’s Posture
4 – RenownNature’s Posture
5 – RenownPredatory Instinct
6 – RenownPredatory Instinct
7 – RenownPredatory Instinct
8 – RenownUnrestrained
9 – RenownUnrestrained

This build is essentially the classic Tornado build, but focusing all Spirit Boons and shapeshifting abilities on skills that favor Werewolf transformations.

diablo 4 druidBlizzard Entertainment
The Druid returns from Diablo 2.

Paragon Board

At level 50 you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue building your character to level 100. Here are the boards you need to focus on to maximize the potential of the best endgame Druid build:

  • Starting board
  • Ancestral Guidece board
  • Survival Instinct board
  • Constricting Tendrils board
  • Earthern Devastation board

Glyphs

Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:

  • Exploit
  • Werebear
  • Spirit
  • Undaunted
  • Earth and Sky

Endgame item build

Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Druid build in Diablo 4:

Item nameItem type
Tempest RoadHelm
Fur-lined Robe of LightChest Armor
Stormchaser’s ManifersGloves
Fur-lined Pants of DisobidiencePants
Ghostwalker Boneweave TreadsBoots
‍Maruder Axe of RetaliationMain Hand
Obsidian Totem of the Dampaging WarbeastOffhand
Dire Wolf’s AmuletAmulet
Nighthowlers RingRing 1
Accerlerating RingRing 2

So there you have it, two more quality Barbarian builds for leveling and endgame. For more demon-shacking content, check out some of the other Diablo 4 guides we’ve put together for you:

