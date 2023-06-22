Alternative best Druid builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & endgame

Not liking our main best Druid build in Diablo 4? Then here are some alternative best Druid builds for you to sink your fangs into, including both leveling and endgame.

Diablo 4 has lots of impressive builds for the warriors of Sanctuary who harness the power of nature, aka the Druids, and many will see you safely through the game and into the vast endgame content. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Druid build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.

This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Druid in Diablo 4, especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game gets really interesting. Here’s our alternative best Druid builds in Diablo 4.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment The Druid uses the power of nature to smite demons.

Best Diablo 4 Druid build for leveling

Diablo 4’s Druid has lots of mighty builds to use in the current meta, but we found the Shred Druid to be among the best when it comes to leveling.

Here are the skills you’ll need to select to craft this rather gross but powerful build:

Level Skill 2 Storm Strike 3 Enhanced Storm Strike 4 Shred 5 Enhanced Shred 6 Raging Shred 7 Fiece Storm Strike 8 Shred 9 Shred 10 Shred 11 Shred 12 Enhanced Earthen 13 Enhanced Earthen Bulwark 14 Poison Creeper 15 Enhanced Poison Creeper 16 Ferocious Poison Creeper 17 Wolves 18 Enhanced Wolf Pack 19 Ferocious Wolf Pack 20 Poison Creeper 21 Poison Creeper 22 Poison Creeper 23 Poison Creeper 24 Call of the Wild 25 Call of the Wild 26 Call of the Wild 27 Blood Howl 28 Enhanced Blood Howl 29 Preserving Blood Howl 30 Heart of the Wild 31 Wild Impulses 32 Wild Impulses 33 Wild Impulses 34 Predatory Instict 35 Bestial Rampage 36 Abundance 37 Abundance 38 Abundance 39 Digitgrade Gait 40 Digitgrade Gait 41 Digitgrade Gait 42 Predatory Instict 43 Predatory Instict 44 Preserving Earthern Bulwark 45 Ancestral Fortitude 46 Vigilance 47 Vigilance 48 Vigilance 49 Quickshift 50 Paragon begins 1 – Renown Heightened Senses 2 – Renown Heightened Senses 3 – Renown Heightened Senses 4 – Renown ‍Natural Fortitude 5 – Renown ‍Natural Fortitude 6 – Renown Natural Fortitude 7 – Renown Defensive Posture 8 – Renown Defensive Posture 9 – Renown Defensive Posture 10 – Renown Invigorating Fury

This build is a great one for smiting Lilith’s minions in the main campaign, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.

Blizzard Entertainment The Druid can turn into a werewolf or werebear!

Best Druid endgame build

Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.

Here’s one of the best endgame Druid builds in Diablo 4 currently, the Werewolf Tornado Druid:

Level Skill 2 Storm Strike 3 Enhanced Storm Strike 4 Tornado 5 Enhanced Tornado 6 Raging Tornado 7 Fierce Storm Strike 8 Tornado 9 Tornado 10 Tornado 11 Tornado 12 Earthern Bulwark 13 Enhanced Earthern Bulwark 14 Nature’s Reach 15 Nature’s Reach 16 Nature’s Reach 17 Wolves 18 Trample 19 Hurricane 20 Enhanced Hurricane 21 Natural Hurricane 22 Elemental Exposure 23 Elemental Exposure 24 Elemental Exposure 25 Defiance 26 Defiance 27 Defiance 28 Circle of Life 29 Circle of Life 30 Circle of Life 31 Resonance 32 Resonance 33 Resonance 34 Heart of the Wild 35 Perfect Storm 36 Wild Impulses 37 Wild Impulses 38 Wild Impulses 39 Abundance 40 Abundance 41 Abundance 42 Preserving Earthing Bulwark 43 Enhanced Wolf Pack 44 Ferocious Wolf Pack 45 Endless Tempest 46 Endless Tempest 47 Endless Tempest 48 Defensive Posture 49 Defensive Posture 50 First Paragon point 1 – Renown Defensive Posture 2 – Renown Nature’s Posture 3 – Renown Nature’s Posture 4 – Renown Nature’s Posture 5 – Renown Predatory Instinct 6 – Renown Predatory Instinct 7 – Renown Predatory Instinct 8 – Renown Unrestrained 9 – Renown Unrestrained

This build is essentially the classic Tornado build, but focusing all Spirit Boons and shapeshifting abilities on skills that favor Werewolf transformations.

Blizzard Entertainment The Druid returns from Diablo 2.

Paragon Board

At level 50 you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue building your character to level 100. Here are the boards you need to focus on to maximize the potential of the best endgame Druid build:

Starting board

Ancestral Guidece board

Survival Instinct board

Constricting Tendrils board

Earthern Devastation board

Glyphs

Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:

Exploit

Werebear

Spirit

Undaunted

Earth and Sky

Endgame item build

Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Druid build in Diablo 4:

Item name Item type Tempest Road Helm Fur-lined Robe of Light Chest Armor Stormchaser’s Manifers Gloves Fur-lined Pants of Disobidience Pants Ghostwalker Boneweave Treads Boots ‍Maruder Axe of Retaliation Main Hand Obsidian Totem of the Dampaging Warbeast Offhand Dire Wolf’s Amulet Amulet Nighthowlers Ring Ring 1 Accerlerating Ring Ring 2

So there you have it, two more quality Druid builds for leveling and endgame.

