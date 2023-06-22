Alternative best Druid builds in Diablo 4: Leveling & endgame
Not liking our main best Druid build in Diablo 4? Then here are some alternative best Druid builds for you to sink your fangs into, including both leveling and endgame.
Diablo 4 has lots of impressive builds for the warriors of Sanctuary who harness the power of nature, aka the Druids, and many will see you safely through the game and into the vast endgame content. While we’ve already covered what we believe to be the best Druid build in Diablo 4 for both leveling and endgame, below we’ve included some alternative builds that are also worth your time.
This way, you’ll have a choice when it comes to picking the best builds for the Druid in Diablo 4, especially when it comes to choosing a leveling build, or a build to tackle the endgame – which is where the game gets really interesting. Here’s our alternative best Druid builds in Diablo 4.
Contents
Best Diablo 4 Druid build for leveling
Diablo 4’s Druid has lots of mighty builds to use in the current meta, but we found the Shred Druid to be among the best when it comes to leveling.
Here are the skills you’ll need to select to craft this rather gross but powerful build:
|Level
|Skill
|2
|Storm Strike
|3
|Enhanced Storm Strike
|4
|Shred
|5
|Enhanced Shred
|6
|Raging Shred
|7
|Fiece Storm Strike
|8
|Shred
|9
|Shred
|10
|Shred
|11
|Shred
|12
|Enhanced Earthen
|13
|Enhanced Earthen Bulwark
|14
|Poison Creeper
|15
|Enhanced Poison Creeper
|16
|Ferocious Poison Creeper
|17
|Wolves
|18
|Enhanced Wolf Pack
|19
|Ferocious Wolf Pack
|20
|Poison Creeper
|21
|Poison Creeper
|22
|Poison Creeper
|23
|Poison Creeper
|24
|Call of the Wild
|25
|Call of the Wild
|26
|Call of the Wild
|27
|Blood Howl
|28
|Enhanced Blood Howl
|29
|Preserving Blood Howl
|30
|Heart of the Wild
|31
|Wild Impulses
|32
|Wild Impulses
|33
|Wild Impulses
|34
|Predatory Instict
|35
|Bestial Rampage
|36
|Abundance
|37
|Abundance
|38
|Abundance
|39
|Digitgrade Gait
|40
|Digitgrade Gait
|41
|Digitgrade Gait
|42
|Predatory Instict
|43
|Predatory Instict
|44
|Preserving Earthern Bulwark
|45
|Ancestral Fortitude
|46
|Vigilance
|47
|Vigilance
|48
|Vigilance
|49
|Quickshift
|50
|Paragon begins
|1 – Renown
|Heightened Senses
|2 – Renown
|Heightened Senses
|3 – Renown
|Heightened Senses
|4 – Renown
|Natural Fortitude
|5 – Renown
|Natural Fortitude
|6 – Renown
|Natural Fortitude
|7 – Renown
|Defensive Posture
|8 – Renown
|Defensive Posture
|9 – Renown
|Defensive Posture
|10 – Renown
|Invigorating Fury
This build is a great one for smiting Lilith’s minions in the main campaign, but once you enter the endgame, it may be time for a build with more longevity.
Best Druid endgame build
Once you get past level 50 and have seen the ending of Diablo 4, things will then change as you’re into the endgame. This means the build you used to reach this point may no longer be sufficient, and to really make the most of the endgame content, you’ll need an endgame build.
Here’s one of the best endgame Druid builds in Diablo 4 currently, the Werewolf Tornado Druid:
|Level
|Skill
|2
|Storm Strike
|3
|Enhanced Storm Strike
|4
|Tornado
|5
|Enhanced Tornado
|6
|Raging Tornado
|7
|Fierce Storm Strike
|8
|Tornado
|9
|Tornado
|10
|Tornado
|11
|Tornado
|12
|Earthern Bulwark
|13
|Enhanced Earthern Bulwark
|14
|Nature’s Reach
|15
|Nature’s Reach
|16
|Nature’s Reach
|17
|Wolves
|18
|Trample
|19
|Hurricane
|20
|Enhanced Hurricane
|21
|Natural Hurricane
|22
|Elemental Exposure
|23
|Elemental Exposure
|24
|Elemental Exposure
|25
|Defiance
|26
|Defiance
|27
|Defiance
|28
|Circle of Life
|29
|Circle of Life
|30
|Circle of Life
|31
|Resonance
|32
|Resonance
|33
|Resonance
|34
|Heart of the Wild
|35
|Perfect Storm
|36
|Wild Impulses
|37
|Wild Impulses
|38
|Wild Impulses
|39
|Abundance
|40
|Abundance
|41
|Abundance
|42
|Preserving Earthing Bulwark
|43
|Enhanced Wolf Pack
|44
|Ferocious Wolf Pack
|45
|Endless Tempest
|46
|Endless Tempest
|47
|Endless Tempest
|48
|Defensive Posture
|49
|Defensive Posture
|50
|First Paragon point
|1 – Renown
|Defensive Posture
|2 – Renown
|Nature’s Posture
|3 – Renown
|Nature’s Posture
|4 – Renown
|Nature’s Posture
|5 – Renown
|Predatory Instinct
|6 – Renown
|Predatory Instinct
|7 – Renown
|Predatory Instinct
|8 – Renown
|Unrestrained
|9 – Renown
|Unrestrained
This build is essentially the classic Tornado build, but focusing all Spirit Boons and shapeshifting abilities on skills that favor Werewolf transformations.
Paragon Board
At level 50 you’ll gain access to the Paragon Board to continue building your character to level 100. Here are the boards you need to focus on to maximize the potential of the best endgame Druid build:
- Starting board
- Ancestral Guidece board
- Survival Instinct board
- Constricting Tendrils board
- Earthern Devastation board
Glyphs
Here are the Glyphs we’d recommend activating as your work through the Paragon board:
- Exploit
- Werebear
- Spirit
- Undaunted
- Earth and Sky
Endgame item build
Here are the items you should aim to equip for your endgame Druid build in Diablo 4:
|Item name
|Item type
|Tempest Road
|Helm
|Fur-lined Robe of Light
|Chest Armor
|Stormchaser’s Manifers
|Gloves
|Fur-lined Pants of Disobidience
|Pants
|Ghostwalker Boneweave Treads
|Boots
|Maruder Axe of Retaliation
|Main Hand
|Obsidian Totem of the Dampaging Warbeast
|Offhand
|Dire Wolf’s Amulet
|Amulet
|Nighthowlers Ring
|Ring 1
|Accerlerating Ring
|Ring 2
