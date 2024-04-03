Gigantic: Rampage Edition PC requirements – minimum & recommended specs

Knowing the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Gigantic: Rampage Edition is ideal before you jump into the game. Here’s a full breakdown of the PC specs for the revived hero shooter MOBA.

Gigantic, the beloved MOBA hero shooter published by Gearbox is getting a second shot at life thanks to the developers at Abstraction Games. The definitive edition of the action-packed 5v5 title is arriving on April 9, 2024, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox and will feature an exciting roster of Heroes to choose from.

If you’re planning to dive into Gigantic on PC however, you’ll want to know what requirements are needed to run the game smoothly. So, here’s a rundown of the minimum and recommended specs for Gigantic: Rampage Edition.

Abstraction Games / Gearbox Gigantic: Rampage Edition is the definitive version of the game.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition PC system requirements

To ensure that you can run the Rampage Edition of Gigantic, here are the minimum PC requirements you’ll need to have to make sure your device can get the game running and you can enjoy all the multiplayer fun:

Minimum specs

OS: Windows 10 x64

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160 (2 * 3600) or equivalent/AMD Athlon X4 860K (4 * 3700) or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GT 640 (2048 MB)/Radeon HD 7750 (1024 MB)

Storage: at least 15 GB of available space

If you want to get the best possible performance out of the game, here are the recommended specs to ensure things are running as smoothly as possible during matches of Gigantic: Rampage Edition:

Recommended specs