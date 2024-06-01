Solo Leveling Arise system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC, iOS & Android

Here are the minimum and recommended hardware specifications needed to install and play Solo Leveling: Arise for PC, iOS and Android.

Solo Leveling: Arise follows Sung Jinwoo’s rise to become the world’s best hunter in the gacha game, which serves as the first-ever game adaption from the original manhwa. Netmarble has released the action RPG on PC, as well as on mobile for iOS and Android.

To ensure that you can run Solo Leveling: Arise smoothly, here’s a complete list of the minimum and recommended spec requirements needed for all available devices.

Solo Leveling: Arise minimum requirements

Minimum PC specifications

System: Windows 10 64-bit or later

Windows 10 64-bit or later CPU: i3 3220 3.3 GHz/Ryzen 2700

i3 3220 3.3 GHz/Ryzen 2700 Graphics Card: GTX 1050

GTX 1050 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 20GB free space

20GB free space Direct X – Version 11

Minimum Android specifications

System: Verison 7.0 and above

Verison 7.0 and above Processor: Snapdragon 835, MediaTek G71/72 or better processor

Snapdragon 835, MediaTek G71/72 or better processor Storage: 12GB and above.

Minimum iOS specifications

iPhone: Model XS

Model XS Storage: 10GB and above

10GB and above OS: Requires iOS 12.2 or later.

Solo Leveling: Arise recommended requirements

Recommended PC specifications

System: Windows 10 64-bit or later

Windows 10 64-bit or later CPU: i5 4460 3.2 GHz/Ryzen 3700

i5 4460 3.2 GHz/Ryzen 3700 Graphics Card: GTX 1660/ RX 5700 XT or above

GTX 1660/ RX 5700 XT or above RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage: 20GB free space

20GB free space Direct X – Version 11

Recommended Android specifications

System : Version 7.0 or above

: Version 7.0 or above Processor : Snapdragon Gen +1/Gen 2/Gen 3 processor or MediaTek processor with equivalent performance

: Snapdragon Gen +1/Gen 2/Gen 3 processor or MediaTek processor with equivalent performance Storage: 12 GB

Recommended iOS specifications

iPhone: Model 11 or above

Model 11 or above Storage: 10 GB or above

10 GB or above OS: iOS 15 or above

Once you’ve got Solo Leveling: Arise all up and running, we have provided all the free reward codes you can get to boost your funds and draw more draw SSR hunters and weapons from banners.

If you’re unsure which hunters to target, we have put together a detailed tier list for all hunter characters, and the best builds for the main character Sung Jinwoo, and the top-ranked hunter character Cha Hae-In.