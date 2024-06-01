Solo Leveling Arise system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC, iOS & Android

Solo Leveling Arise system requirements: Minimum and recommended PC, iOS & AndroidNetmarble
Here are the minimum and recommended hardware specifications needed to install and play Solo Leveling: Arise for PC, iOS and Android.
Solo Leveling: Arise follows Sung Jinwoo’s rise to become the world’s best hunter in the gacha game, which serves as the first-ever game adaption from the original manhwa. Netmarble has released the action RPG on PC, as well as on mobile for iOS and Android.
To ensure that you can run Solo Leveling: Arise smoothly, here’s a complete list of the minimum and recommended spec requirements needed for all available devices.
Solo Leveling: Arise minimum requirements
Minimum PC specifications
- System: Windows 10 64-bit or later
- CPU: i3 3220 3.3 GHz/Ryzen 2700
- Graphics Card: GTX 1050
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 20GB free space
- Direct X – Version 11
Minimum Android specifications
- System: Verison 7.0 and above
- Processor: Snapdragon 835, MediaTek G71/72 or better processor
- Storage: 12GB and above.
Minimum iOS specifications
- iPhone: Model XS
- Storage: 10GB and above
- OS: Requires iOS 12.2 or later.
Solo Leveling: Arise recommended requirements
Recommended PC specifications
- System: Windows 10 64-bit or later
- CPU: i5 4460 3.2 GHz/Ryzen 3700
- Graphics Card: GTX 1660/ RX 5700 XT or above
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: 20GB free space
- Direct X – Version 11
Recommended Android specifications
- System: Version 7.0 or above
- Processor: Snapdragon Gen +1/Gen 2/Gen 3 processor or MediaTek processor with equivalent performance
- Storage: 12 GB
Recommended iOS specifications
- iPhone: Model 11 or above
- Storage: 10 GB or above
- OS: iOS 15 or above
Once you’ve got Solo Leveling: Arise all up and running, we have provided all the free reward codes you can get to boost your funds and draw more draw SSR hunters and weapons from banners.
If you’re unsure which hunters to target, we have put together a detailed tier list for all hunter characters, and the best builds for the main character Sung Jinwoo, and the top-ranked hunter character Cha Hae-In.