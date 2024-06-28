The First Descendant PC system requirements: Minimum & recommended specs

The First Descendant PC system requirements: Minimum & recommended specsNexon
The First Descendant system requirements have been revealed for PC, so here are the minimum and recommended settings needed to run the game smoothly.
The First Descendant is a looter shooter that’s packed with colorful characters, deadly weapons, and beastly bosses. Due to the game’s fast-paced nature, you’ll want to ensure your PC is up to the task.
After all, any fps drops during boss fights can lead to a quick death and have you missing out on the best loot. So, before you go racing through the main story quests and unlocking new Descendants, we recommend looking at minimum and recommended system requirements.
The First Descendant minimum system requirements
The settings below are required to run The First Descendant smoothly at 1080p, achieving a frame rate of 30 fps on low settings.
- OS: Windows 10 x64 20H2
- Processor: Intel i5-3570 / AMD FX-8350
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon RX 570 Video Memory 4GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
As always, we recommend installing the game on an SSD over an HDD to avoid any stuttering and long loading times. You can always lower the in-game setting further should you wish to eke out as much performance as possible from your rig.
The First Descendant recommended system requirements
For the smoothest gameplay experience in The First Descendant, you’ll need to have the following hardware:
- OS: Windows 10 x64 20H2
- Processor: Intel i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
This will enable you to hit the 60 fps sweet spot at 1080p, which is incredibly important for a fast-paced shooter. Of course, if you’re still finding your game stuttering on high settings, you can always lower certain graphic options like shadows and have the game booting from an SSD for fast loading times.
Now that you know the minimum and recommended system requirements for The First Descendant, you’ll want to claim Twitch drops to get your hands on some free Gold and Kuiper Shards.