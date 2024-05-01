GamingDiablo

Diablo 4 devs explain why season 4 is such a departure from previous seasons

Ethan Dean
Diablo 4 Season 4 Iron Wolves LogoBlizzard Entertainment

The remaining Diablo 4 Season 4 details have finally surfaced and the development team has elaborated on why ‘Loot Reborn’ feels so different.

Blizzard has finally announced the title and theme for Diablo 4 Season 4 and it cuts a decidedly different tone from its predecessors. Where earlier content updates bore the ‘Season of’ moniker, the latest is simply ‘Loot Reborn’.

In the lead-up to Season 4, developers made it clear that changes to Diablo 4’s oft-maligned itemization were going to be a priority. They even took the time to institute the game’s first Public Test Realm (PTR) to ensure those changes worked.

This is a far cry from what players are used to in a seasonal update for the game. Fortunately, the leadership team behind Loot Reborn explained some of the decision-making in an interview with IGN.

Diablo 4 Season 4 is a complete overhaul

“For this season we made an assessment along the way where it really seemed like what we should be focusing our time on is making a really substantial update to the item game,” Lead Seasons Producer Tim Ismay elaborated.

“This season, very differently from past seasons, is really more of a core, fundamental change to how a big part of how Diablo gameplay works, as opposed to being more seasonal content.”

Where previous seasons introduced thematic mechanics, such as Vampiric Powers, that only persisted for a single season. Season 4 constitutes a major shift to the base Diablo 4 experience. Major overhauls to the Codex of Power and the introduction of Tempering and Masterworking are all present in the Eternal Realm as well.

That isn’t to say that there’s no reason to build a character in the Seasonal Realm. “For Season 4: Loot Reborn, we still will have an engaging story in the sense of the seasonal activity: The Call of the Wolves,” Season Designer Deric Nunez qualified.

“We wanted to utilize any opportunities to give more context to the Helltide uprising and just some of the cool gameplay additions we’re introducing with Season 4.”

While an overarching theme like vampires or Lovecraftian horror may not be immediately recognizable in Season 4, fighting alongside the Iron Wolves in its new narrative is still worthwhile.

Blizzard confirmed in a blog post that completing the seasonal story will reward players with unique Tempering Manuals to improve their build.

