Diablo 4 devs confirm Season 4 will keep overpowered PTR builds: “It wasn’t an accident”

Ethan Dean
diablo 4 season 4 patchBlizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 is set to undergo some major changes when Season 4 launches, however Blizzard wants to keep the feeling of power players discovered during the PTR.

Diablo 4, Season 4 is getting closer by the day and the devs have been hard at work implementing the feedback they got from the PTR. One thing they’re not working on is crippling the powerful builds that emerged as players tested the new features.

The litany of itemization changes made to the core experience of Diablo 4 has drastically improved certain classes thanks to the new augments available. It looks like, for the most part, those improvements are here to stay.

Diablo 4’s Lead Producer Tim Ismay clarified in an interview with GamesRadar+ that the team working on Season 4 aims to “preserve the things that felt overpowered and cool” from the PTR.

“If players were able to make builds that felt like ‘wow, I’m killing everything on-screen, one-shotting bosses’, we still want them to have that feeling,” he explained. “Those were built intentionally, it wasn’t an accident.”

According to Ismay, the only caveat for these builds is “we can’t let them literally crash the game”.

Hopefully, the engine has been optimized enough that the infinite Dust Devil Barbarians remain unharmed, despite the metric tonne of on-screen effects it produces.

“With the release of every season, we do take the liberty to say ‘Hey, we’re going to do a little bit of rebalancing’,” Ismay qualified.

“But hopefully it still feels like you can just eliminate everything on screen. We want to increase the amount of places you can do that, not decrease it.”

