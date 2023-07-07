Diablo 4 players unhappy as Uber Ubiques disabled from Helltide events

Diablo 4’s Helltide events have been very generous when it comes to dropping Uber Uniques. This has turned out to be a bug though, and Blizzard has now decided to remove the items from the game’s loot pool.

The endless search for top-tier loot is the goal for many Diablo 4 players. With Legendaries out there, it gives players incentives to take down World Bosses and conquer Nightmare Dungeons. Arguably the best loot in the game is the mega-rare Uber Uniques.

As the name entails, the chances of getting one are extremely low and players are quite fortuitous if they’re able to acquire one. Helltide events usually represent the method of getting them, but no longer.

After it was reported that their spawn rate had dramatically increased, Blizzard has now acted and removed them from the game for a while, leaving players unhappy.

Diablo 4 Uber Uniques removed from Helltide events

An announcement by Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher clarified the situation: “We have temporarily disabled Uber Uniques from dropping in-game while we address an issue with Helltide Chest drops. Players will not be able to obtain the 6 Uber Unique items until a hotfix which we expect to be implemented on Friday afternoon Pacific Time. Other unique items will still be available from these chests.”

One Uber Unique was reportedly dropping much more frequently than others – the Harlequin Chest AKA the Shako. In a Reddit post, one player had this to say: ” So a bunch of people got free Shako and everyone else go f*ck themselves.

“So they genuinely only want like 5 of those to exist across the entire world?” What the f**k?” commented one player, and another sarcastically added: “Fun police on patrol today.”

Another brutal comment laid into Blizzard’s speedy actions to the bug: “The funniest thing about this is how they’re willing to stay late to make sure players aren’t having *too* much fun, but Resistances aren’t going to work for another couple months, whoops, anyway go f**k yourselves Sorc, no fun for you either.”

The Diablo 4 Season 1 hype has gotten players excited, even if it came with the caveat of unwanted Diablo Immortal news. But this Uber Uniques predicament will take the shine off of things somewhat.