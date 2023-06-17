Diablo 4 players rejoice after massive Nightmare Dungeons buffs

In anticipation of Season 1 of Diablo 4, the development team is set to make changes. Among those tweaks are buffs to Nightmare Dungeons, a move that’s made players very happy.

Diablo 4 has only been out for a few weeks, but the developers are now set to make some notable changes as the beginning of Season 1 approaches.

Several of those tweaks were highlighted by the development team during a conversation on YouTube this past week. Among other big changes geared toward fixing community concerns, they addressed Nightmare Dungeons, one of Diablo 4’s end game staples.

Diablo 4 fans were excited to hear that Nightmare Dungeons will not only be easier to access, but that players will gain greater rewards from doing them.

Buffs coming to Diablo 4 and Nightmare Dungeons

In a Diablo 4 developer Campfire Chat on June 16, the folks over at Blizzard highlighted some of the changes that will be coming to the title over the coming weeks.

Among the notable changes is that the Diablo 4 team will be buffing the amount of XP and reward that can be gained from the Nightmare Dungeons. Additionally, Diablo players will also have the ability to directly teleport to the dungeons.

This change, in a sense, is to encourage players to engage more with Diablo 4’s end game. It’s also set to shake up the meta when it comes to farming, as Nightmare Dungeons may very well become the staple farm option moving forward. These changes should go live around the launch of Season 1.

Based off the reaction on social media, players seem to be happy about the changes.

One user noted on Reddit that the overall changes to both dungeons and teleports will be a positive change. The individual stated, “The teleporting makes sense and is a boon for over world gameplay and dungeon runners a like.”

Another player said, “Thank god for that. Getting super bored of travelling to these places with the clunky horse, the annoying barricades, sometimes odd GPS pathing and having to dismount all the time to jump across cliffs or climb.”

It’s important to note that Nightmare Dungeons have a number of unique characteristics. Among those are that each operates on Nightmare difficulty and include extra Objectives.