Diablo 4 players slam World Boss loot as “absolute garbage”

Diablo 4 loot is a hot topic of conversation in Sanctuary. One area, in particular, being scrutinized by players is the subject of World Bosses and how the loot they drop is an “absolute waste of time.”

There are many ways to spend your time in Diablo 4 from conquering Strongholds to farming Legendary items. On top of that, building up your character and stacking your inventory is the key to becoming stronger – but what does becoming stronger get you? Why, making you a more formidable proposition for PvP and annihilating bosses.

The likes of the Butcher will naturally grab your attention, but so will the game’s World Bosses. These are serious tests of your ability and build. There is only a small handful of them, and the number of times you encounter one will lean toward the rare side of the scale. For players that do though and are able to beat them, they think that Blizzard needs to take a serious look at the loot they drop.

Diablo 4 World Bosses are “absolutely non-rewarding”

According to a post by Diablo 4 Reddit user djsedna: “World Bosses should drop a Grand Cache every time.”

They went into a deep explanation of why they think this is: “I don’t understand why they don’t. World Boss loot is absolute garbage without the Grand Cache. If the game is intending to promote mechanics where we organically meet in the world and accomplish a task together, why would they make the incentives to do such a task absolutely non-rewarding?”

They continued: “Helltide events feel like something that isn’t wasting my time. They feel challenging enough, there is the risk factor of dying, and the chests are very rewarding. On the other hand, a World Boss kill last night gave me literally all yellows. I had already done that World Boss, so no cache. Absolute waste of time for something that feels like a large and important event.”

This is no doubt a prevalent issue for many, and others chimed in on the situation.

“The difficulty of the world boss is not to miss its spawn time. Everything about the design is terrible, including the rewards,” said one of the top comments. Another user offered: “World bosses are dogsh*t. Literally, drop the same loot as an elite in a NM [Nightmare Dungeon].

It’s not the first time that loot has come under fire in Diablo 4 either. Players have been desperate for the return of a classic Diablo looting feature, and also think that treasure goblins are underwhelming.