Diablo 4 players hopeful Season 2 can turn game around

The Diablo community is feeling more positive about Diablo 4 Season 2 as more information regarding its contents comes to light.

Diablo 4 arrived with a bang and its ominous ending left players wanting more, while they debated the key questions about the fate of various characters. However, Season 1 was a disappointment to many, with some fans mistaking it for an expansion while others simply found it lackluster.

Seasons in Diablo essentially just represent a new fun way to play the existing game, giving players the opportunity to earn some nice rewards, but it’s still clear to see why many players felt frustrated by the lack of content.

Blizzard Diablo 4’s Season 2 update is set to be the game’s biggest yet.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood

Luckily, Season 2 already looks like it has a lot more meat on its bones, this time introducing some fresh content including an intriguing side story about hunting vampires and a follower who’s already well-versed in driving stakes into the undead legions. It will be interesting to see how this new wrinkle to Diablo 4’s story impacts the existing game if it all, and if the new follower can be recruited for more than just that questline.

Speaking on Reddit about the upcoming season, one hopeful player said, “Ok I’ll say it and I’m ready to be crucified. Season 2 looks very promising. Call me naive, call me stupid, say I’m coping. But I am genuinely excited.” Others agreed with the sentiment, saying things like, “I actually came here to say the same, optimism rising.”

Others chimed in, supporting the positive note, but many felt that the game’s core issues still need to be resolved, saying: “It looks good. They did good. I just wish there was more social features or clans got updated,” and “Everything they said was good but the problem is that the loot in the game is so boring.”

Diablo 4 Season of Blood (Season 2) Battle Pass begins on October 17.