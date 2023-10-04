Diablo 4 fans optimistic as devs announce QoL changes in Season 2 stream

The changes announced for Diablo 4 Season 2 have fans feeling a bit more optimistic about the future.

As promised, Blizzard hosted a Developer Update stream on October 4, primarily to discuss Diablo 4 Season 2. It packed quite the punch, too.

During the broadcast, the development team shared a host of quality-of-life changes that will launch alongside the Season of Blood. Adjustments to the endgame activities will see the time between Legion Events reduced from 30 to 25 minutes. Plus, players across all World Tiers will have access to the World Boss battle more frequently.

Better still, Nightmare Sigils will teleport players straight into Nightmare Dungeons, rectifying the usual fuss. And five additional endgame bosses join the fray when patch 1.2.0 arrives on October 17. Thus far, the community seems pleased – for the most part.

Diablo 4 players think Season 2 changes look “very promising”

Following the aforementioned stream, wherein Diablo 4 received Steam news, players flocked to Reddit to share their thoughts. And much of it appears to be positive.

Redditor IndependentGlum8316 said “Season 2 looks very promising,” before adding that the stream featured “W after W after W.”

Another person agreed with this sentiment, writing: “I actually came here to say the same, optimism rising.” Someone else applauded the studio for directly tackling player feedback. “Every bullet point felt like they read the same reddit threads we as players did, and tried to release some kind of fix or buff to address those complaints.”

While plenty of praise is being thrown Blizzard’s way, some fans lament that Patch 1.2.0 won’t include the much-coveted loot filter. One user who’s slowly coming around on Diablo 4 shared, “I’m half-way there to reinstalling. I would like itemization changes, loot filters, and more storage. The talk makes me feel hopeful about the future.”

And, of course, there are those who aren’t yet ready to pat Blizzard on the back. Despite all of Diablo 4’s Season 2 changes, one Redditor wrote, “Yeah sorry this was really underwhelming. They didn’t address any of the core issues with the game (stash space, loot management, lack of content…).”

A different user noted that while they eagerly anticipate the coming update and enjoyed the stream, “It’s hard to congratulate Blizzard on ‘fixing’ the game that they screwed up to begin with.”

The Diablo 4 crew hasn’t fully won over the heart of the community, but Season 2 could mark a step or two in the right direction.

Diablo 2 Season 2 and Patch 1.2.0 arrive on October 17.