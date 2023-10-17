Diablo 4 players look forward to Season 2 despite community-wide cynicism

Ahead of its arrival, Diablo 4 players gauge their hype levels for Season 2, the Season of Blood.

Diablo 4 hit the scene hard and captured the souls of many, as fans loved the return to the glorious demon-slaying series. Yet, as soon as it arrived, it fell just as hard, as player disappointment mounted due to the lack of content and updates.

Diablo 4 marked the change to a seasonal model, where content would be distributed over time. However, the first season fell very flat amongst the player base, as many labeled it “filler” content.

Season 2, aka Season of the Blood, seems to be a return to form and has many fans excited. Unfortunately, not every player is sure this is the fix the game needs.

Diablo 4 players discuss Season 2 excitement levels

Over the past few weeks, Blizzard laid the foundation down as to what Season of Blood would bring. Reception has been rather split, with the quality of life changes drawing a ton of interest in some hopefuls.

On the other hand, some players aren’t excited due to lackluster battle pass rewards, as the rewards appear too similar to the first season’s. There was also the strange math blunder Blizzard’s Season 2 trailer contained, which caused further confusion amongst the players.

All-in-all, the commotion hasn’t taken away from the hype levels of some players. Ahead of Season of Blood’s launch, players took to the forums to gauge excitement amongst the Diablo 4 community.

A Redditor shared their feelings, with a nod to the Sorcerer changes “Season 2 brings much needed quality of life changes and I can’t wait to play as the Sorcerer.”

Another player replied, “I’ve been purposely not playing the past 2 weeks so I didn’t burn myself out. I’m stoked.”

Despite the original poster’s and a few others’ palpable hype, not everyone was positive on Season 2’s changes. Or the lack thereof.

“S1 has already killed all my passions and I have moved on to other games. Yes most of the changes of S2 are much needed changes, but they are mostly just making the game experience up to the level where it should have been since launch, aka fixing their mistakes.” one disgruntled player explained. “I just don’t see something new that can make me so excited to come back.”

A few others chimed in with disappointment, as they believe that Blizzard has left core issues, such as itemization, unattended. Unfortunately for those players, no timeline on those changes have been discussed.

Diablo 4 Season of Blood arrives October 17, and from there, we’ll see how the new season impacts a title whose community sentiment has so rapidly shifted since its launch.