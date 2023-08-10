Diablo 4: How to defeat the Butcher

The Butcher in Diablo 4 is the stuff of nightmares but he can be taken down. Here’s how to find and defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4.

Ever since the very first Diablo game the Butcher has stalked and sliced players to ribbons while saying the chilling catchphrase of “Fresh Meat!”, installing terror into the hearts of even the bravest heroes. While the Butcher was a powerful first boss in Diablo 3, the fourth game in the series captures the spirit of his original ambush having the character appear seemingly at random and ruin your day.

Article continues after ad

Those who’ve faced the Butcher in Diablo 4 may have fled in fear or challenged him, only to end up as chopped meat. Here’s everything you need to know about taking down the Butcher in Diablo 4, and where he’s likely to pop up with his gigantic cleaver.

Blizzard The mighty Butcher has made various appearances in the Diablo series.

How to find the Butcher in Diablo 4

The Butcher’s appearances are random and he can spawn in any dungeon – usually at the worst possible time. He’s most likely to appear while you’re doing a side quest or just casually exploring and tends not to appear during story quests or before the main campaign is completed.

Article continues after ad

The Butcher is also more likely to spawn in higher World Tiers and to players engaging in endgame content. You’ll know when the Butcher is coming by the music suddenly changing to something much more ominous, then you’ll hear the words “Fresh Meat!” as he draws near. He’ll then come charging at you with lethal intent.

Blizzard Entertainment The Butcher can appear nearly anywhere.

How to defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4

The Butcher is always overpowered when compared to you, but he can be taken down. One thing to bear in mind is that the Butcher always chases a player with single-minded ferocity. Therefore, other players will be able to score lots of hits on him, however, he’s been known to change his targets.

Article continues after ad

He’s also unlikely to attack minions as he’s so focused on the player, so if you’re a Druid or Necromancer be sure to take advantage of this and keep your summons around and ganging up on him. He’d likely make short work of your minions, so it’s a blessing he’s not interested in them.

Those who make use of ranged attacks like the Rogue or Sorcerer should stay mobile, blasting him as much as you can and trying not to get caught. He’ll come storming after you and chase you around the whole dungeon. This is a lot more risky for melee players who will need to get up close and personal with him to land a hit, but at least such builds won’t be glass cannons.

Article continues after ad

Clearing out nearby enemies will also make life easier, this way you can focus on the big guy with additional dangers mitigated. Remember, the Butcher is designed to be a difficult fight, so there’s no shame in fleeing him if you’re outmatched. Chances are you’ll see him again soon after he despawns.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you want more Diablo 4 content, be sure to check our other guides below:

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4