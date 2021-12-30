Diablo 3 Darkening of Tristram Event: Release date, anniversary dungeon, rewards

Diablo 3’s Darkening of Tristram anniversary event returns to our screens in 2022, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event, including its release date, and what loot will be available in the new dungeon.

Diablo 3’s Anniversary event, The Darkening of Tristram, pops up every year in early January to offer players some limited-time content and items to sink their bloodied fangs into.

Transporting players back into the shoes of the original Hero of Sanctuary turned Diablo 2 Resurrected‘s Dark Wanderer, players will be pitted against some Diablo I’s most fearsome creatures – including The Butcher, Arch-Bishop Lazarus and, of course, the demon of the hour; Diablo.

Looking forward to reliving the trials and tribulations of the first game? Here’s a rundown of Diablo 3’s Darkening of Tristram event for 2022: including its release date and time, as well as information on the Anniversary Dungeon.

Diablo 3 Darkening of Tristram: Release date & time

All hell will break loose on the grounds of Tristram on two different dates:

The Cultists will arrive on December 31 at 4PM PST / 7PM EST / 12AM GMT / 1 AM CEST.

at The portal to the Anniversary Dungeon opens on January 3 at 4PM PST / 7PM EST / 12AM GMT / 1 AM CEST.

The event will come to a close on January 31 at 4PM PST, marking the end of Diablo’s reign of terror – for now

Diablo 3 Anniversary Dungeon

Inspired by the original Diablo I, players will be tasked with tearing through the hordes in the iconic Cathedral dungeon to bring down the Lord of Terror and his malevolent minions.

In order to traverse these hallowed halls, you’ll need to follow the Cultists in Adventure Mode, where you’ll be able to tear open the portal and begin your battle for Tristram.

Diablo 3 Anniversary Dungeon: Rewards

While clearing the dungeon casts the scourge of hell back to where they came from, it also gives you a slew of new cosmetics – all of which can only be acquired during the event.

In terms of pets, portraits, and transmogs, you’ll be able to scoop up the following goodies:

Butcher Pet

Royal Calf Pet

The Butcher’s Cleaver weapon transmog

Wirt’s Leg weapon transmog

Classic Angel Portrait

Classic Demon Potrait

Dungeon completion banner.

