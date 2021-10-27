Diablo 2 Resurrected “immersion mode” settings are perfect for Halloween

Diablo 2 Resurrected is the perfect game for the spooky season, but one fan’s new take on the devilish remaster gives players a new Halloween “mode” to try out.

While Diablo 2 Resurrected has struggled to get off the ground due to game-breaking bugs and insane queue times, once players get into the game they’re immersed in all of the blood, guts and gore that made the original title so iconic.

Part of the game’s appeal is the bleak, creepy world of Sanctuary. Fraught with demons and dripping with corruption, the Diablo universe is literally a Halloween lover’s fantasy.

So, in order to get into the spooky spirit, one player has created a “D2R immersion mode” that anyone can copy in their own game.

Diablo 2 Resurrected fan finds perfect Halloween mode

For those looking to give themselves a good old fight this Halloween, Reddit user ShrapnelShock has devised a devious horror mode to make your journey through Sanctuary’s desolate plains even creepier.

In a post entitled “D2R immersion mode – try it,” they write that “the mood is quite nice. All you hear are your footsteps and enemies being sliced open by your sword… and beautiful, beautiful ambience / weather sounds.”

According to this malevolent mastermind, all you need to do is:

Play at night, or in a darkened room. Go to “Audio.” Set voice to 65%. Turn the music off. Set all sounds to 65% EXCEPT Monster and Ambient sounds. Keep these at 100%. Launch into a solo (SSF) game on a primarily melee character (Assassin, Amazon, Barbarian, Paladin) Let the Lord of Terror take hold once more!

Turns out that, for those daring enough to try it, this very different Diablo experience has sent shivers down their wretched spines.

“I’ve played 20 years with music on… music is off now since release and never going back on unless there is new content. Even better with headphones (the outer and inner cloister OMG,)” enthuses one.

“I turn the music off in every game I play,” notes another. “I know there are games with great music but it’s never been something I’ve enjoyed so I’m glad to see there are games where people make this suggestion, even if the music is solid.”

If Sanctuary isn’t scary enough already, then be sure to try out ShrapnelShock’s immersive mode. Be aware, though, that in Sanctuary, no one can hear you scream…