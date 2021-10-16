Diablo 2 Resurrected players frustrated with “ridiculous” game queue times

Blizzard may have resolved the server issues for Diablo 2 Resurrected, but players are still facing a long wait to actually get in and play the game.

Diablo 2 Resurrected didn’t have the smoothest launch players have ever seen, to say the least. Fans blasted Blizzard for chronic server issues, and even after devs said the issue should be under control, there are now complaints about how long it actually takes to get into the game.

Even though the servers are technically back up and running, Diablo fans have reported having to wait 10 minutes or more to even log in, and then even more problems with actually making it into a game.

Diablo 2 Resurrected problems continue

On October 16 one Reddit user shared their own issues with logging in, calling the amount of time required to wait for a 20 year old game “ridiculous.”

“Srsly, WTF, do we really have to wait 10+ minutes to be able to log in into refreshed 20yo game?” jatz3k asked. “Is this the best Blizzard could get to? And even after you log in whenever you fail to join a game you won’t be able to join another for about a minute or so.”

Another player on Switch replied that those on Nintendo’s platform don’t even get the common courtesy of a queue, just a message to check their connection.