Blizzconline 2022 cancelled to focus on Overwatch 2, Diablo 4 development

Blizzard have cancelled BlizzConline 2022 and said they’ll instead be focusing on “progressing development” for upcoming games like Overwatch 2.

BlizzConline 2022 had been all set to happen in February 2022. Fans had updates for Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and even a potential unannounced title codenamed “Iris” to get excited about.

However, on October 26, 2021, Blizzard cancelled the event, explaining that the time and energy spent putting it on would be better suited elsewhere.

BlizzConline 2022 cancelled

In a post titled “Reimagining BlizzCon” Blizzard said they had decided to put a pause on planning the previously announced event.

“At this time, we feel the energy it would take to put on a show like this is best directed towards supporting our teams and progressing development of our games and experiences,” they wrote.

Advertisement

Read More: Activision Blizzard claims over 40 employees have been disciplined following lawsuit

The developer also said they want to “reimagine what a BlizzCon event of the future could look like.”

“Whatever the event looks like in the future, we also need to ensure that it feels as safe, welcoming, and inclusive as possible,” they continued. “We’re committed to continual communication with our players, and we see BlizzCon playing a big role in that going forward.”

When will the next BlizzCon be?

“One more thing we wanted to make clear: even though we aren’t holding BlizzConline in February, we’ll still be making announcements and updates for our games,” Blizzard added.

While disappointing to some fans, BlizzConline 2022 could still happen later on in the year. After everything that’s gone on at Blizzard in 2021, really focusing on the development of upcoming games like Overwatch 2 might not be a bad idea.