Game-breaking Diablo 2 Resurrected bug kills players by freezing them on the spot

Diablo 2 Resurrected has made quite the splash in the gaming sphere, but the title’s enjoyment is marred by some gamebreaking bugs that sees players getting stuck… everywhere.

Despite being 20 years old, Diablo 2 has topped the charts once more. Blizzard’s remaster of the iconic title, Diablo 2 Resurrected, has attracted fans both old and new, all of whom are exploring the dusty plains of a 4K Sanctuary for the first time.

While the game was a hit on Twitch during its release day, as players fight their way through the hordes the game is starting to lose it’s shine a little.

As players pile in on the poor animations for the mysterious Necromancer’s Corpse Explosion ability, others have uncovered a bug that has them frozen in terror – literally.

Diablo 2 Resurrected bug freezes players in place

During our own playthrough of the game for our Diablo 2 Resurrected review, one of the issues was an irritating bug that froze your character in place, making them the perfect sitting duck. Turns out, though, it wasn’t just us that have experienced this.

In a Reddit post entitled ‘pls [sic] fix,’ one unfortunate Druid follows the exact same path through the Halls of the Dead that we did, getting stuck between the same column and tomb. While we used a Scroll of Town portal to get the heck out of dodge, this unfortunate player isn’t as lucky.

While initially this could be shrugged off as a one-time problem, the fact that two players have been subject to this implies that there’s a genuine fault with this specific area. A glance at the comments section, though, reveals this weird bug isn’t just confined to the sands of Lut Gholein.

“I get stuck on doors and door frames,” writes one player, with another noting “I ran the crypt and mausoleum today and kept get stuck in weird ways on the coffins.”

“I was playing a lot of Diablo 2 before D2R release and I’m surprised how much worse terrain block is in D2R. It’s extremely noticeable,” states a final comment.

Hopefully as Blizzard continue to roll out patches we’ll see this issue squashed like Duriel himself. However, until then, keep away from boxes, doorways, and basically anything that you can get stuck in.