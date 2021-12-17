Diablo 2 Resurrected is finally getting a Ladder and players can’t wait

Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Ladder system will finally be implemented in 2022, and for fans, it’s the breath of fresh air the game needed.

An integral part of any Diablo game is the competitive Ladder, which sees players make a new character every season and duke it out for the top spot on the leaderboard.

Blizzard’s decision to launch Diablo 2 Resurrected without the iconic system was a major disappointment to OG fans, most of whom were looking to start the grind as soon as the game was released.

Finally, the upcoming patch 2.4 will add the fan-favorite competitive circuit back into the game, and heroes across Sanctuary are praising the High Heavens.

Diablo 2 Resurrected fans finally get their Ladder

Set to drop “early next year,” Blizzard isn’t just giving players the Ladder; they’re giving them a whole selection of new Ladder-specific Runewords as well.

Having waited since launch for these systems to finally be implemented, the devilish title’s dedicated community have been quick to pat Blizzard on the back for their decision on the Reddit post announcing 2.4.

“This is incredible. It really gives me hope,” writes one elated fan. “They acknowledged ‘hey, this game is great, but it’s old, and a new coat of paint isn’t enough to cut it, let’s make it better.'”

“F**king HYPED!” echoes another. “Hopefully this all leads to more diversity in builds, itemization, and Merc options! Please don’t f**k this up Blizzard.”

“I know a large part of the community wanted something like this, but I don’t think anyone expected it to actually happen,” comments a third, while a final comment notes that they are “excited to see if they can give some of these Runes more purpose in the game.”

As D2R fans finally get the chance to flex their competitive muscles and tear the hordes asunder, we can’t wait to experience the game’s all-new Ladder and Runewords. Until then, though, we’ll be grinding our way through Diablo 3 Season 25 to try and snag ourselves some Soul Shards!