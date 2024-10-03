Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred: Kurast Undercity explained

Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion adds a new type of challenge called the Kurast Undercity. This guide will go over exactly how it works.

Diablo 4 just got a whole lot bigger thanks to the Vessel of Hatred expansion. With the new Spiritborn class, a new chapter for the game’s campaign, and a host of new mechanics like Runewords, there’s a lot to take in.

The star of the Diablo 4 DLC is the region of Nahantu, an area filled with unique biomes, people, and culture. At the heart of Nahantu is the capital of Kurast; a large ziggurat of Mesoamerican inspiration that pierces the jungle’s canopy.

The settlement holds a secret, however, and we’re going to unpack that here. This guide will go over the Kurast Undercity in Diablo 4 and exactly what players who have purchased the Vessel of Hatred expansion can expect to find there.

What is the Kurast Undercity in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred?

The Kurast Undercity is a new type of challenge dungeon that has come to Diablo 4 with the Vessel of Hatred expansion. Devs have referred to it as a “time-attack dungeon” and that’s largely down to the gameplay.

When entering the Kurast Undercity, players will notice a timer that will slowly tick down as they make their way through its Districts. The aim is to speedily traverse the multiple floors and make your way to the District Boss.

If you fail to reach the District Boss before the timer expires, you’ll fail the run and be teleported out of the Undercity. From here, you’ll need to begin the process over again.

As you travel through Diablo 4’s Kurast Undercity, you’ll be assailed by hordes of enemies attempting to slow your progress but they can also be a benefit. Certain enemies will have the Afflicted status and killing them will add more seconds to your timer.

You’ll also want to put down as many monsters as possible as killing them steadily fills a meter known as your Attunement Rank. There are four tiers to the meter and the higher your Attunement Rank, the more loot you’ll receive when you defeat the District Boss.

As a way to expand the offerings of the Kurast Undercity, players can augment the rewards they receive. This is done via Tributes and Bargains.

Kurast Undercity: Tributes and Bargains

Prior to entering Diablo 4’s Kurast Undercity, you can opt to alter the types of rewards you receive by offering a specific Tribute. These function similarly to dungeon keys by adding additional challenges to your run as an offset to the extra reward you’ll receive.

Most of the time, the added challenge will revolve around shortening your starting timer and adding an additional effect like reducing the amount of Potions that enemies drop. The payoff is that with the right Tribute, you can guarantee drops of things like Unique gear.

When you offer a Tribute before your run in the Kurast Undercity, you also have the option of adding a Bargain to the mix. For an additional cost of Gold, a Bargain will further augment the loot you receive with guaranteed Affixes such as Skill or Passive ranks.

Make sure you’re up for the challenge of clearing the Kurast Undercity within the time limit if you choose to use Tributes and Bargains. Losing the run will not refund your Tribute, nor any resources spent on Bargains.

Don’t worry if you haven’t picked up Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred Expansion. While you may not get to explore the Kurast Undercity, there’s plenty to do during the Season of Hatred Rising.

