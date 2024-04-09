Who are The Dread? Destiny 2: The Final Shape new faction explained

The last expansion of Destiny 2‘s Light and Dark saga, The Final Shape, is set to release in June, and a new live stream has confirmed more of what players can expect. One major revelation was the addition of a new faction that looks to be a frightening foe.

The latest in a series of recent live streams from Bungie blew everything else out of the water. Though the major reveals for Into the Light in recent weeks have been exciting, this most recent effort was filled with groundbreaking revelations.

Among them is a new subclass known as Prismatic. Different from anything players have seen previously, it allows Guardians to mix and match subclass abilities from across the Light/Dark spectrum, resulting in a huge increase in customization and build viability.

The other huge reveal is the name and content of the new enemy faction known as The Dread. Here’s everything we know so far.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape Dread faction enemies revealed

The new Dread enemies are unique in appearance, but they carry the aesthetic of The Witness and his followers. In actuality, the Tormentors introduced in Lightfall were simply the first taste of a far wider-reaching faction.

Existing players will already know how deadly Tormentors can be, and new enemies of that ilk should provide a significant challenge. Here are the new units we know about so far: Subjugators, Weavers, Attendants, Grims and Husks.

Grims are arguably the most interesting of the lot. They are Destiny 2’s first flying enemy (with wings). They also carry weapons, and if they manage to hit the Guardian, they inflict significant slows and suppression effects.

Husks are melee bruisers who carry huge blades. They are surprisingly fast, covering distance quickly and unleashing a barrage of acrobatic attacks on the player. It doesn’t end when they are killed as, if Guardians kill it the wrong way, creatures pop out from inside the Husk to attack the player.

Weavers and Attendants are Strand and Stasis versions of Psions reshaped by the Witness. They carry many of the associated powers of those subclasses, able to pull players towards enemies with Strand and freeze them in place with Stasis.

The first live stream covering this new enemy type did little to shed further light on the Subjugators, who were announced previously in mid-2023. We know Subjugators have access to Darkness abilities and should operate in a support role during engagements.

That’s all we know so far about the new enemy types heading into The Final Shape. This guide will be updated to reflect confirmed information in the run-up to release.