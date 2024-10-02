Destiny 2 Revenant’s huge weapon crafting changes slammed as “worst decision”

Destiny 2 will be making big changes to weapon crafting with the arrival of Episode Revenant on October 8, and players aren’t happy, to say the least.

In a livestream on October 1 previewing the upcoming update, Bungie confirmed that seasonal weapons arriving with Revenant won’t be craftable off the bat, meaning Guardians will have to rely on luck alone to chase god rolls.

While the outcome of this essentially means more time will be required to find the perfect roll, Bungie reiterated in a blog post on September 9 that weapon crafting is “not going away”. Rather, the studio intends to use the system as a “catch-up mechanism for rolls you weren’t able to nab from the original sources.”

“We want crafting to support the weapon chase, and not replace it,” it continued.

Even with this reassurance, though, community sentiment following the October 1 preview plummeted. “As someone who doesn’t play this game as a second job, removing crafting is the worst decision they could have made,” came one thread on Reddit criticizing the revisions.

Bungie Revenant’s weapons won’t be craftable from day one.

Clarification in the same thread that crafting wasn’t being removed entirely did little to quiet the negativity.

“Still a sh*t decision. I’d rather grind to unlock a gun’s pattern to craft it how I want instead of going through the constant grind for the ‘god roll’ because the latter is mind-numbingly boring,” came one response.

“It may as well be removed, though,” another said, adding “You’re telling me that I’m going to have to wait until the next expansion to craft weapons from Revenant? That’s crazy.”

Whether this outcry will prompt Bungie to reconsider its decision remains to be seen, but the developer is known to be receptive as far as feedback is concerned, so it’s worth watching this space for any potential changes.

In the meantime, check out our dedicated hub for Episode Revenant for all the most up-to-date information on Destiny 2’s next major update.

