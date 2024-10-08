Destiny 2 finally makes Exotic class item farming easier in Episode Revenant

Destiny 2 players will have a much easier time getting their hands on specific Exotic class item rolls in Episode Revenant, Bungie has confirmed.

Casually dropping the welcome news in an X/Twitter post on October 7, the studio initially teased improvements to the system with a comment that simply read “Exotic Class Item Attunement,” following it up with “Tomorrow. Ghost vendor in Pale Heart.”

Bungie opted not to offer any information beyond those few words, but it’s safe to assume that The Final Shape‘s destination vendor will be responsible for granting Guardians more agency in what perks their class items roll.

An integral piece of kit for Prismatic builds, Exotic class items are unlocked after beating Destiny 2’s only two-player activity, Dual Destiny. Initial and subsequent completions award one class item, with chests in The Pale Heart also having a low chance of dropping them.

Following criticism from players that the armor was too scarce for something with over 60 different variations, they were subsequently added as possible wares sold by Xur during his weekly visits. These too, however, are random rolls, and aren’t always on sale when the Agent of the Nine appears in the Tower.

Being able to attune Exotic class items essentially eliminates the need to rely on RNG for desired perks, though Bungie didn’t divulge exactly how the process will work. Guardians will likely need to part with Glimmer and other materials for each purchase, and there’s no guarantee that both Exotic perks will be manually selectable.

We’ll know exactly how the system works when Revenant goes live but until then, you can prep for Destiny 2’s next major update by checking out all the perks included with Revenant’s artifact, every seasonal weapon coming with Act 1, and some of the powerful buffs you’ll have access to through the new Tonic system.