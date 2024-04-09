Destiny 2 The Final Shape will let you mix and match subclass abilities in out-of-this-world change

The Final Shape is set to mark the conclusion of the Light/Dark saga in Destiny 2. As part of the run up to its release, the developers are revealing more information on what’s to come, including the huge news that a new subclass will make its debut.

The arrival of the Lightfall expansion saw the addition of the subclass Strand to the game. Despite that, many players speculated that more subclasses were on the way, and it seems as though those rumors were correct.

In a live stream on the official Destiny 2 YouTube channel, Bungie confirmed that a new subclass known as Prismatic would be released with The Final Shape. Taking advantage of both the Light and Dark, it looks like nothing that players have ever seen before.

The subclass features a new mechanic in which two bars at the bottom of the screen fill up as players deal Light and Dark damage, respectively. When these fill up, Guardians unlock a new level of power known as Transcendence.

While players are transcendent, they can combine subclass damage types in unique grenades. For Warlocks, this is Void and Stasis, while Hunters have access to Fire and Ice, and Titans have Strand and Arc to make use of.

Players also get additional damage bonuses and near-infinite grenades to blow enemies away in spades. This is going to blow builds wide open, allowing customization from all of the existing subclass elements, with one developer describing the change as “a little game breaking.”