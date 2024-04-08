Destiny 2 Into the Light’s best weapon isn’t The Recluse or Mountaintop – it’s a meme gun

Destiny 2’s Into the Light update is nearly here, however, the gun you should be chasing isn’t a beloved classic, but instead it’s a gun many consider a meme.

Destiny 2’s Into the Light update is launching tomorrow, and with it, many of the franchise’s most notorious Legendary weapons are returning. For many, the headline tickets will be the return of weapons like The Recluse and Mountaintop, which are famous for being two of the most broken guns to ever grace Destiny 2.

However, they may not be the ones you want to chase first. Instead, what if it’s the gun that was once the game’s biggest meme?

Article continues after ad

Edge Transit was one of Destiny 2’s originally meme’d guns, far before Telesto’s problems ever reared their heads. This was due to something in the game’s code making the heavy grenade launcher drop far more frequently than other weapons. This led to Guardians joking about being completely overrun by the gun.

Article continues after ad

However, its return in Into the Light is no joke. In a recent blog, Bungie went over the perk pool of the returning weapons, and the Power weapon could be about to become one of the best guns in the game. This is thanks to a recent massive buff to heavy Grenade Launchers, which sees them rivaling long-time meta pick, Rocket Launchers.

Article continues after ad

However, what makes Edge Transit so powerful is the perk pool it has. As pointed out by weapon stat master Aegis, the GL can roll with Cascade Point in the third column, as well as Bait and Switch in the fourth. This combo should make the gun one of the very best in its slot.

So, while most are undoubtedly excited about The Recluse, Luna’s Howl and Mountaintop returning, it may be worth trying to get your hands on the god roll on this meme weapon first.