Another absurd Stasis exploit is taking over Destiny 2 multiplayer in Season of the Splicer - Dexerto

Stasis continues to grow more powerful in Destiny 2 as the new Cryosthesia 77K Sidearm in Season of the Splicer has led to another ridiculous exploit.

Stasis has long been a controversial force in the Crucible. Ice-based abilities capable of freezing targets is one thing for PVE activities. It’s another thing entirely when it comes to stopping other actual players in their tracks.

Ever since Beyond Light released last November, it’s been tearing up the PVP experience. Despite weeks of Stasis nerfs in the leadup, it’s now more powerful than ever in Season of the Splicer.

As a result, many have already reached their breaking point.

For those that haven’t yet snapped, a shocking new exploit with this season’s Battle Pass Exotic is sure to push even more Guardians over the edge.

Unlocked right at the beginning of the new Battle Pass, the Cryosthesia 77K Sidearm comes with a unique Stasis ability. “Final blows with this weapon enable a Charge Shot,” the Liquid Cooling perk reads. This special shot instantly freezes enemies.

It’s due to this devastating Exotic that PVP has become an even more punishing playground. “With the new Sidearm, you can freeze someone five different ways,” Destiny Twitch streamer ‘Joverrated_’ outlined.

In an accompanying clip, the streamer was outright harassing a poor Guardian in the Crucible. First came the Charge Shot to stop their momentum. Then came two more abilities followed by a Super to continuously apply Stasis.

The unlucky foe spent a ridiculous 26 seconds — yes, nearly a full half-minute — completely frozen. Any longer and they might have been risking an AFK penalty. To make matters worse, this all happened in a competitive Trials match.

i did a bad thing. with the new sidearm.. you can freeze someone, 5 different ways. Stasis is fine. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/xunvPzH07G — JOverrated (@Joverrated_) May 16, 2021

“Stasis is fine,” the streamer joked in the now-viral clip that’s gone on to more than 100,000 views. Clearly, the new Sidearm is truly capable of adding insult to injury.

With more freezing abilities added in Destiny 2, the chance for these absurd combos continues to rise. There’s no telling how long Stasis may continue its chilling reign of dominance in PVP.