Destiny 2's new Override game mode explained: Mission guide, Subjugated Mind tips - Dexerto

Override is a brand new game mode in Destiny 2 with the Season of the Splicer update and we’ve got a complete guide on how it all works.

With Season of the Splicer came Destiny’s latest game mode. Override is a brand new seasonal event on Europa that comes with its own challenges and rewards. The six-player activity can be quite difficult at first but we’ve got you covered with a full rundown.

Many of the tasks will feel familiar to veteran players and the boss fight won’t pose much of a threat if your fireteam is on the same page. Below is a step-by-step breakdown of the full activity.

How Override works in Destiny 2

Before you jump into Override, there are a few things you should know. First of all, it’s a new six-player activity with matchmaking. This means you search for a team as a solo player or bring your full Raid squad over for a warmup.

The recommended power at this point in time 1300, which shouldn’t be too challenging after a few weeks. The new seasonal activity also comes with its own set of Weekly Challenges and powerful rewards, so it’s well worth your time.

It can be found to the left-hand side of the new H.E.L.M. area and launched at any time. Check below for a complete walkthrough if it’s your first time jumping in.

Destiny 2’s Override mode explained

The moment you drop into Europa, you’ll be tasked with setting up a connection to the Vex Network. Establishing this link is the core focus of your time in Override and will require a number of tasks.

First up, your job is to deposit Data Motes in order to overload the terminal. A countdown timer will soon appear giving you just three minutes and 30 seconds to deposit enough Motes. Just about every Vex enemy will drop Motes so it shouldn’t be much of a challenge to clear out adds early on.

After a short while portals will begin to open near the terminal. You’ll want to split up your Fireteam and send a few Guardians into the portal. When inside, a Vex Champion will be waiting. Kill it and return out of the portal to deposit the Data Spike it dropped.

From here, things ramp up as blockers spawn in to try and interrupt your progress. As with every game mode, Motes cannot be deposited when blockers are nearby.

Once you’ve cleared the area and deposited the Data Spike, three Vex Nodes will appear around the terminal. Quickly shoot them down and then climb atop new platforms to re-splice the terminal.

With that all sorted, you’ve just completed the first phase of the seasonal activity. From here, simply repeat the exact same process two more times. Once the bar is full, the terminal will explode and you’ll be able to jump into the Vex Network.

Transitioning to the new Tron-like area, you’ll quickly have to traverse through a platforming section. Be sure to time your movements well to avoid damage from the lasers nearby.

Upon clearing that section, you’ll have made it into the final stage of Override. One last boss fight stands between you and your rewards. Your Fireteam has to clear out the Subjugated Mind, a foe with three chunks to its health bar.

Tips for defeating the Subjugated Mind in Destiny 2 Override

As far as boss fights go in Destiny, the Subjugated Mind is rather simple. It’s a fairly slow-moving Vex target with an enormous hitbox. Damage in this section of the activity won’t be a problem.

Wiping out each third of its health will lead to a temporary immune phase. Look for boxes in the air as these will be providing the boss with an invulnerable shield. Destroy them to break the shield and continue the battle.

Ultimately, just look to keep your distance where possible so that your team of six can blast the Subjugate Mind down with ease. Add clear is important as well but there’s plenty of cover to keep you safe.

One ‘Add’ you’ll want to focus on is the Scytale. This yellow-bar Champion drops a Data Spike that can be deposited into a terminal to weaken the boss.