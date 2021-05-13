Bungie accidentally turns Destiny 2 crossplay on early

Bungie has accidentally turned Destiny 2 crossplay on a little early ⁠— Guardians have discovered they can already console-hop in the Season of the Splicer, months before the popular feature was actually meant to go live.

Usually, when Bungie gets something wrong behind the scenes, it means hours of loading screens, “Honeydew” errors, or features simply not working.

This time around, however, the wrong Destiny 2 switch being flicked has been a bank error in our favor; the flagship looter’s highly-anticipated crossplay feature ⁠was accidentally set live on Tuesday.

Since the launch of the Season of the Splicer, excited Guardians on Xbox and PC have been able to load into Strikes, Crucibles, and matchmade lobbies together. So far, there has been no confirmation PlayStation players can also join in on the fun, so it may well just be limited to Microsoft consoles for now.

Considering crossplay was originally penned in to drop a little over three months, in mid-Season 15, it’s a very, very early arrival for the popular feature.

This technical fluke has, of course, been welcomed with open arms by Guardians, but don’t expect it to stick around for much longer, Bungie says.

On Tuesday night, lead community manager Chris “Cozmo” Shannon confirmed Bungie was well aware of the crossplay “sneak peek,” and was already hard at work rolling it back to a non-live state. He did go on to encourage Guardians to take advantage of the early access while they can, however.

“We are seeing reports some Destiny 2 players are able to get a ‘sneak peek’ at crossplay,” the Bungie mouthpiece tweeted on May 12.

“This isn’t meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience,” he continued. “We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime feel free to partake.”

Dexerto has tested the feature, and it’s still working, for now. It will likely be disabled by Friday, May 14, once Bungie has finished quashing several Splicer bugs.

Unfortunately, with the exception of a lucky few this week, the wait for Destiny 2 crossplay is set to stretch on for at least the next few months.

Bungie has previously confirmed crossplay will go live around Q4 of this year. Before we get the full feature, Destiny 2 devs will also get access to “international rollouts and alpha tests,” before several beta runs are hosted during late Season 14 for select Guardians.

“This should help for a smooth landing when Destiny 2 crossplay “[launches] this fall,” game director Joe Blackburn explained back in February.