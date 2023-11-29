How to get The Witcher emblem in Destiny 2: Never Lost, Always Found unlock guide

As part of the Destiny 2 + The Witcher collab, Season of the Wish has introduced a new The Witcher-themed emblem for players to earn. Here’s how to get the Never Lost, Always Found emblem in Destiny 2.

One of the biggest parts of Season of the Wish is The Witcher collaboration event which has introduced a variety of cosmetics. Be it the three awesome Witcher-themed armor sets or the new ship, emote, finisher, and sparrow – there’s plenty for players to show off.

Article continues after ad

One of the most desirable Witcher-themed cosmetics added in Season 23 is the new Never Lost, Always Found emblem. This trendy emblem can be earned in-game and this is our breakdown on how to get it.

Article continues after ad

How to get The Witcher emblem in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

The Never Lost, Always Found Witcher emblem can be acquired in Destiny 2 by completing the Swords and Signs seasonal triumph.

Completing the Swords and Signs seasonal triumph requires players to do the following:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Defeat 100 targets with Swords

Defeat 100 targets with Solar Melee Abilities

Bungie Completing the Swords and Signs triumph rewards the Witcher emblem in Destiny 2.

While the Sword final blows are easy enough, the second task will take some time. To complete this as fast as possible it is advised to use a Solar Melee ability with a fast recharge time such as Knife Trick for Hunter, Throwing Hammer for Titan, and Incinerator Snap for Warlock.

Article continues after ad

Equally, it’s recommended to use Armor mods that reduce melee cooldowns like Melee Kickstart, Momentum Transfer, and Invigoration. Maximising your Strength stat will speed up the process of completing the triumph too.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Witcher emblem in Destiny 2. Here are some of our other Destiny guides:

Deepsight Harmonizers: How to farm, use, and what weapons to convert | Destiny 2 Season of the Wish: Release date, dungeon, ritual weapon, more | Exotic Mission Rotator | Best Exotic weapons | Best PvP Weapons | Best PvE Weapons | Best Titan Builds | Best Warlock Builds | Best Hunter Builds