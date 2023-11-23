Destiny 2 Season of the Wish Artifact revealed: Queensfoil Censer Artifact mods

Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish Artifact has been revealed in a recent TWID. Here’s all the artifact mods attached to the Queensfoil Censer for next season.

Bungie’s looter shooter Destiny 2 is gearing up for the finale of its longstanding Light and Dark saga. The Final Shape will see the Guardians take on the Witness in a battle of epic proportions featuring the familiar face of Cayde-6.

However before we conclude this lengthy story, we have one more season of Destiny 2 to get through. Season of the Wish will be the final season of content before we head into the Final Shape, and sees the Guardians team up with Riven after unlocking the elusive 15th wish.

As per usual Season of the Wish will come with its own seasonal artifact, offering opportunities for players to mess around with the game’s seasonal mods on offer. Looking to get an early look at what builds will be the best next season? We’ve got you covered.

Bungie The Queensfoil Censer will be the Seasonal Artifact for Destiny 2’s Season of the Wish.

Queensfoil Censer Artifact Mods

Column 1

Anti-Barrier Sidearm

Your equipped Sidearms fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions. Additionally, Sidearms are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Unstoppable Hand Cannon

Aiming down the sights of a Hand Cannon for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Hand Cannons are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Unstoppable Bow

Holding a Bow fully drawn for a short time loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions. Additionally, Bows are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Overload Auto Rifle

Sustained fire from Auto Rifles disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Auto Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Overload Pulse Rifle

Sustained fire from Pulse Rifles disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration, and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions. Additionally, Pulse Rifles are always overcharged when that modifier is active.

Column 2

Flame, Fiber, and Freeze

Combines the Solar/Strand and Solar/Stasis Siphon mods into one.

Kindling Trigger

Radiant causes Solar weapons to apply Scorch to unscorched combatants.

Blast Radius

Rapid final blows with Rocket Launchers and Grenade Launchers grant Armor Charge.

Origin Perk Specialization I

Improves the benefits provided by the Sundering, Nano-Munitions, and Nanotech Tracer Rocket Origin Traits. Additionally, weapons with these traits are always overcharged.

From Whence You Came

Increases ability damage to Taken and Scorn combatants.

Column 3

Flint Striker

Rapid Solar weapons precision hits and rapid Solar weapon final blows grant Radiant.

Torch

While radiant, deal increased weapon damage to combatants affected by Strand and Stasis debuffs.

Heart of the Flame

Casting your Solar Super grants nearby allies Radiant and increases the damage of your Super for each nearby ally.

Origin Perk Specialization II

Improves the benefits provided by the Noble Deeds, Unsated Hunger, Head Rush, and Dragon’s Vengeance Origin Traits. Additionally, weapons with these traits are always overcharged.

Wished Into Being

While your Super is nearly fully charged, ability final blows spawn Orbs of Power. Wearing Season of the Wish armor decreases Super amount threshold.

Column 4

Unravelling Orbs

Picking up an Orb of Power grants Strand weapons Unraveling Rounds.

Pillar of Ice

Killing an encased combatant spawns Stasis crystals.

Revitalizing Blast

Causing damage with a Solar ability weakens Champions and bosses for a short duration.

Overload Rocket Launcher

Rocket Launchers are especially effective against Overload Champions.

Dragon’s Bite

Breaking a combatant’s shield with a Strand or Stasis weapon has a chance to suspend or freeze that combatant. Wearing Season of the Wish armor increases this chance.

Column 5

Horde Shuttle

Damaging unraveled targets with a weapon occasionally spawns a Threadling.

Hail The Storm

Shattering encased targets and Stasis crystals deals increased damage. Shattering a Stasis crystal releases shards of ice that damage and slow targets.

Rays of Precision

While radiant, Solar precision final blows cause combatants to ignite.

Solo Operative

While you are the only member of your fireteam, you deal increased damage to all combatants.

Argent Ordinance