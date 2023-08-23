As per tradition, Season of the Witch saw another new seasonal Exotic introduced to the sandbox. This is everything you need to know about Ex Diris, including what its catalyst does and how to get it in Destiny 2.

Season of the Witch has added a new Exotic Grenade Launcher, Ex Diris. Obtained through the Season Pass this Arc Special weapon looks to be an exciting option providing fantastic damage, add clear, and even class synergy.

The Ex Diris is even better with its catalyst, but it isn’t the only gun to receive such a useful addition with Monte Carlo also getting an exciting new catalyst in Season 22.

To make sure that you’re getting the most out of the Ex Diris and its catalyst in Destiny 2 we’ve put together this guide detailing how to get it, what it does, and why it’s so good.

How to get Ex Diris catalyst in Destiny 2

The Ex Diris catalyst is gotten by completing the Grenade Logic exotic quest. Players can get the quest by obtaining the Ex Diris through the Battle Pass at either Rank 1 of the Premium Track or Rank 35 of the Free Track.

Once you are in possession of Ex Diris, head to Banshee-44 in The Tower to get the quest. The Grenade Logic quest is made up of three steps:

Step 1 : Recreate the Ex Diris catalyst by defeating multiple targets in rapid succession and defeating targets without dying.

: Recreate the Ex Diris catalyst by defeating multiple targets in rapid succession and defeating targets without dying. Step 2: Calibrate data and defeat targets while using Ex Diris. Calibration occurs when you complete Vanguard operations, Gambit and Crucible matches, or Seasonal playlist activities.

Calibrate data and defeat targets while using Ex Diris. Calibration occurs when you complete Vanguard operations, Gambit and Crucible matches, or Seasonal playlist activities. Step 3: Return to Banshee-44 to collect the catalyst.

After completing the Exotic quest you’ll need to defeat a total of 400 combatants using the Ex Diris to unlock the catalyst.

Bungie Completing the Grenade Logic quest rewards Destiny 2 players with the Ex Diris catalyst.

What does Ex Diris catalyst do in Destiny 2?

The Ex Diris catalyst grants the Exotic Grenade Launcher Berserk Rush, a unique perk that makes the user Amplified after a Final blow and speeds up how fast it enrages while Amplified.

This is a fantastic catalyst as one of the biggest selling points of Ex Diris is its ability to spam fire without having to reload. Berserk Rush makes that more efficient and even has various Arc subclass synergy, perfect for certain builds.

