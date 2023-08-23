In Season of the Witch, Monte Carlo acquired a new addition letting the Exotic Auto Rifle finally fulfill its potential. Here’s everything you need to know about Monte Carlo, what its catalyst does, and how to get it in Destiny 2.

Since its debut in the original Destiny, Monte Carlo has been best known for one defining feature. It has a mighty bayonet mounted on the end of it that is as long as the gun itself.

Article continues after ad

However, this bayonet has had zero use since September 2015, serving as nothing more than a fancy ornament. That is until now with Monte Carlo finally being given the tools to fulfill its potential and become something special.

Article continues after ad

To help you get the most out of the Monte Carlo and its catalyst in Destiny 2 we’ve put together this guide explaining how to get it and what it does.

How to get Monte Carlo catalyst in Destiny 2

The Monte Carlo catalyst can be acquired by completing Strikes, Gambit, and Crucible matches. It is a luck-based drop that is rewarded after finishing any of these activities.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

As with most activity-based catalysts you are wholly dependent on RNG to receive the drop. You might get it on your first strike of the season or go dry for several months. It is not unheard of for players to not unlock a desired catalyst even after thousands of hours.

Article continues after ad

Bungie The Monte Carlo catalyst is a drop from various activities in Destiny 2.

What does Monte Carlo catalyst do in Destiny 2?

The Monte Carlo catalyst turns the Exotic weapon into an Auto Rifle/Glaive hybrid. By converting five stacks of the Markov Chain buff, players can switch to a unique bayonet attack that grants Melee ability energy on use.

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, the melee damage of the bayonet is affected by Exotic armor like Synthoceps and Wormgod Caress. These massively increase damage potential and turn the Monte Carlo into a lethal melee weapon with incredible burst damage.

Deepsight Harmonizers: How to farm, use, and what weapons to convert | Best Exotic weapons | Best PvP Weapons | Best PvE Weapons | Season of the Deep Season Pass: Rewards & ranks | Best Titan Builds | Best Warlock Builds | Best Arc 3.0 Builds | Best Solar 3.0 Builds | Best Void 3.0 Builds | Best Stasis Builds

Article continues after ad