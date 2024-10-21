Destiny 2’s new Dungeon Grenade Launcher is the most versatile PvE weapon in years

Destiny 2’s Vesper’s Host dungeon has proven to be absolutely stacked with powerful loot, but VS Velocity Baton is unquestionably the runaway winner, thanks to its incredibly versatile perk pool.

Contrary to most weapons, Velocity Baton doesn’t have a definitive, one-size-fits-all god roll. Rather, it has multiple top-tier combos, all of which fit their own niche.

Whether you’re looking for a utility tool, an add-clearing powerhouse, or a combination of both with some modest boss damage capability sprinkled in, there’s something here worth considering for every Guardian.

See below for a rundown of the best perk combos for the Area Denial Frame Void GL and commentary on the pros and cons of each.

VS Velocity Baton best PvE rolls

Bungie VS Velocity Baton has several rolls worth chasing.

Repulsor Brace & Destabilizing Rounds

A tried and true combination, Repulsor Brace grants a 45 HP overshield for eight seconds after defeating a Void-debuffed enemy.

As Destablizing Rounds inflict Volatile on nearby enemies after a kill, the two perks work in tandem to provide survivability and additional AoE damage, with Volatile also causing enemies to explode on death.

Demolitionist & Attrition Orbs

Demolitionist is a popular perk for Grenade Launchers, granting instant reloads after using a grenade, while also granting 10% (11% when enhanced) Grenade Energy after a kill.

Attrition Orbs, on the other hand, is the outlier here. As Velocity Baton fires four rounds per shot, each Void pool it leaves behind will individually count as sustained damage, generating large amounts of Orbs of Power. If you’re running a build focused on generating Super Energy, this is the roll you’re looking for.

Under-Over & Adagio

Moving into uncharted territory, Adagio, a rarely-used perk due to its penalty of reducing fire rate, can be utilized as a buff for Velocity Baton, granting the user more time to pace and place their shots.

As a result of the slower fire rate, you’ll get a whopping 30% damage buff which, when paired with Under-Over – deal bonus damage to targets with overshields – essentially expands Velocity Baton’s versatility.

This enables it to dish out respectable damage to Boss and Major-rank enemies while still performing its primary function as an add-clear tool.

Seasonal Perks

With Revenant’s seasonal artifact placing heavy emphasis on Grenade Launchers of all types, here are the ones you’ll want to prioritize for the synergy they provide.

Overload Breechloaded Grenade Launcher: Grants any applicable weapon the ability to stun Overload Champions. Especially useful in Nightfalls.

Grants any applicable weapon the ability to stun Overload Champions. Especially useful in Nightfalls. Rapid Impacts: Dealing damage with a Grenade Launcher temporarily increases the reload speed of Grenade Launchers.

Dealing damage with a Grenade Launcher temporarily increases the reload speed of Grenade Launchers. Concussive Reload: Using a Grenade Launcher to damage a boss or Champion, or break a combatant’s shield, weakens them.

That’s a wrap on this meta-defining addition to Destiny 2’s sandbox, but it’s worth noting, before you go off to hunt any of the above rolls, that, as the newest Dungeon, Vesper’s Host currently can’t be a featured dungeon.

That means that, until the release of a successor in Episode Heresy, the only way to farm rolls of Velocity Baron will be to complete Vesper’s Host on multiple characters each weekly reset.