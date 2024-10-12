Destiny 2’s new Dungeon Auto Rifle is the first of its kind for 3 years

Destiny 2 Episode Revenant’s Dungeon, Vesper’s Host, went live on October 11, introducing among other loot, four exclusive Legendary weapons.

While the full list of available perks for all four is still forthcoming, early signs point to each having meta potential, but one in particular stands above the rest. VS Pyroelectric Propellant is a 600 RPM, Adaptive Frame Arc Auto Rifle – specs that haven’t been seen on a new Auto since Season of Lost in August 2021.

Unsurprisingly, the archetype finally getting representation after so long has been well-received by players due to 600 RPMs generally being considered the strongest for PvE, but that’s not all. This Braytech-inspired piece of kit can roll some incredible perks, including Closing Time, Strategist, and Jolting Feedback.

With Revenant’s seasonal artifact perks promoting the use of Arc and Stasis builds, Jolting Feedback – Dealing repeated damage with this weapon inflicts Jolt – will prove to be especially potent. Paired with Strategist, Pyroelectric gets tantalizingly close to the original Destiny’s Zhalo Supercell, minus the chain lightning.

Another excellent roll would be Eddy Current and Onslaught, granting increased reload speed and rate of fire after sprinting and on kills, respectively.

Like all Dungeon drops, Pyroelectric Propellant can’t be crafted, so you’ll be relying on RNG to get a specific roll. Considering Guardians who didn’t beat Vesper’s Host on Contest Mode will be running the Dungeon repeatedly for a chance to score Ice Breaker anyway, more reasons to replay Revenant’s endgame activity are welcome.

For the full list of possible loot from Vesper’s Host, you can check out our hub. Likewise, you can head on over to our Revenant page for a full breakdown of the new weapons, including possible perks, added to Iron Banner, Trials of Osiris, and Onslaught: Salvation.