Reprised Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle makes Gambit actually worth playing

Making its first return since Season 4, Bygones was reprised in Episode Revenant, with the Destiny 2 Pulse Rifle’s perk pool being refreshed and seeing some very meta rolls become available.

Featured as the new weapon in Gambit this season, Bygones is a Kinetic Pulse Rifle that was once a fan favorite. The original has been long since powercrept, but its newly reprised variant makes it better than ever, especially in PvP.

It now rolls a massive range of powerful perks for the Crucible, offering the likes of Zen Moment, Keep Away, Perpetual Motion, Headseeker, Kill Clip, and Eye of the Storm. This makes it one of the best PvP weapons for everything from casual 6v6 to Trials of Osiris.

To get the most out of it and avoid wasting your time, here’s the Bygones god roll that you’ll want to farm for PvP:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Perk 1: Zen Moment

Zen Moment Perk 2: Headseeker

Headseeker Masterwork: Range

These perks work great, as Zen Moment reduces flinch and increases stability, making Bygones laser accurate whenever you deal damage. For times when you miss precision shots, Headseeker makes the Pulse Rifle more forgiving by boosting precision damage and aim assist shortly after landing a body shot.

The main appeal of this combination is that it allows Bygones to down enemy Guardians in just two bursts more often than not. Assuming you can score a two-burst kill, the Pulse Rifle will have a time to kill of just 600 ms, which is among the fastest possible in PvP.

This incredible TTK can also be achieved by using High Ground, an underrated perk that boosts damage by 15% if you are standing above an enemy player. While situational, this is a great alternative on maps like Widow’s Court and JAV-4, where it’s easy to trigger High Ground and benefit from the bonus damage it provides.

The bad news is that getting this god roll is going to require either a lot of luck or work, as Bygones rolls 24 perks across both columns and is exclusive to Gambit. In other words, you’re going to need to grind a lot of Gambit to get your desired roll.

You can speed up this process by visiting The Drifter and focusing the reprised Pulse Rifle for x1 Gambit Engram each. However, it is recommended to reset the ritual activity vendor’s rank at least once before doing this, as you’ll then receive rolls with multiple perks in column three, greatly increasing your odds of getting a god roll.