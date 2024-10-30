Destiny 2’s Arcane Embrace shotgun has a perk combo you’ve never seen before

Destiny 2’s first-ever two-round burst shotgun dropped with the game’s weekly reset on October 29, and it boasts more unique properties beyond just its archetype.

Obtained from 2024’s iteration of Destiny 2’s annual Halloween tie-in, Festival of the Lost, Arcane Embrace fires two slugs in quick succession per trigger pull as if it were a Precision Frame.

Unlike the latter, however, precision damage isn’t make or break with this boomstick, making it a DPS monster for all areas of the PvE sandbox. What’s more, it has a perk pool bursting with potential, including a combo that’s never been seen on a shotgun before.

Arcane Embrace available perks

Dexerto

Here are all the perks that Arcane Embrace can drop with:

Barrel Magazine Basic Trait 1 Basic Trait 2 Arrowhead Brake

Chambered Compensator

Corkscrew Rifling

Extended Barrel

Fluted Barrel

Full Bore

Hammer-Forged Rifling

Polygonal Rifling

Smallbore Accurized rounds

Appended Mag

Tactical Mag

Extended Mag

Steady Rounds

Alloy Magazine

Flared Magwell Air Trigger

Fourth Time’s the Charm

Grave Robber

Lone Wolf

Slideshot

Dual Loader

Threat Detector Closing Time

Desperado

Precision Instrument

Surrounded

Tap the Trigger

Swashbuckler

Voltshot

Several top-tier combos are worth hunting for here but the most interesting without a doubt is that of Dual Loader and Voltshot. As the former makes reloading to a full magazine faster, wielders will have more ammo to unload during Voltshot’s seven-second window, itself procced upon reloading after a kill.

As Episode Revenant’s seasonal artifact heavily encourages the use of Stasis and Arc subclasses, this particular roll of Arcane Embrace will fit right into existing builds, able to take full advantage of perks such as Retinal Burn and Anti-Barrier Shotgun.

While best suited to PvE, there are some tantalizing combos here worth testing in PvP, too. Slideshot and Closing Time has become a staple for Shotguns in Revenant, and we’d even venture so far as to say Dual Loader with Desperado’s fire rate buffs could also be a winner.

The big downside here, though, is that Arcane Embrace’s base Aim Assistance is painfully low at 40, making it unlikely to inch out competitive staples such as Matador 64 and Prophet of Doom.

Either way, there’s some worthwhile experimentation to be had here making Festival of the Lost worth grinding. For more information on this year’s iteration of the event, check out our hub.