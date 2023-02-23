Bungie announces Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion will be free for limited time

Bungie announced that Destiny 2’s critically acclaimed Witch Queen expansion will be free to all players until February 26, 2023.

With Destiny 2’s next major expansion, Lightfall, set to release on February 28, 2023, it seems Bungie is eager to get players ready for the influx of new content.

Before Lightfall, Destiny 2’s last expansion was the critically acclaimed Witch Queen expansion, which was released a year ago on February 22, 2022.

Now, Bungie has announced that players across all platforms can play The Witch Queen expansion for free this weekend to prepare for Lightfall’s release. Additionally, players will be able to keep all the Exotic gear earned even after the free trial has ended.

Destiny 2’s Witch Queen expansion gets free trial weekend

The announcement comes from the UK Destiny 2 Twitter account, which confirmed that The Witch Queen expansion is free to all players starting now until February 26, 2023. Additionally, players can earn “all 14 powerful Exotics” during the trial period as well.

For those who may not know, Exotics are loot drops of the highest Rarity, denoted by gold tooltips. However, players are only allowed to equip one Weapon and Armor Exotic at a time.

In Witch Queen expansion included powerful Exotics like the Osteo Striga SMG or the three Glaives for the Titan, Warlock, and Hunter classes.

Thankfully, starting The Witch Queen free trial is easy. All players have to do is start up Destiny 2 and the Throne World destination will be available to navigate to.

Here, Guardians will find The Enclave (Mars), Quagmire Florescent Canal, and Miasma regions. Each region has its own content, but The Enclave (Mars) houses the meat of The Witch Queen’s campaign.

New and returning players investing in Destiny 2 before the Lightfall expansion releases next week should definitely take advantage of this great deal.