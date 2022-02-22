Destiny 2 Season of the Risen challenges: All seasonal challenges so far

Destiny 2’s new Weekly Challenges are here – here’s how to earn plenty of Bright Dust and XP in Season of the Risen via Destiny 2 Seasonal Challenges.

Destiny 2’s latest season, Season of the Risen (Season 16), brings back the weekly challenges that players have come to expect from Bungie’s MMO/loot-shooter hybrid, and with the arrival of the Witch Queen, it’s a great time to log in.

These offer a great opportunity to level up your season pass in the game, earning sizeable amounts of XP for each one completed. Another benefit is Bright Dust, Bungie’s free-to-earn currency that allows players to buy a selection of rotating premium items including Armor Ornaments, emotes, and weapon customization options.

Now that all ten weeks of challenges are available, here’s every Season of the Risen seasonal challenge so far.

Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for Season of the Risen

Throughout Season 16, players can expect ten weeks of Destiny 2 seasonal challenges. Some are simple, like completing a series of Strikes or Crucible matches, while others ramp up to completing the Nightfall on Grandmaster difficulty or winning matches in Trials of Osiris.

New challenges go live at the weekly reset, and we’ve rounded up all of the ones you’ll find in Season of the Risen so far below.

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen Challenges week 1

Challenges Psychogenic Decoder Collect Psychogenic Intel by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and more. Collect Risen Umbral Energy by decoding Runic Chests in PsiOps Battlegrounds. The Informant’s Informant Reach Rank 15 with Fynch in Savathun’s Throne World Operation Elbrus: Week 1 Complete Week 1 of Operation Elbrus and defeat combatants with Machine Guns in PsiOps Battlegrounds. String Theory Complete 3 Evidence Board investigations in the Mars Enclave. Into the Throne World In the Throne World, complete bounties and earn progress by completing patrols, public events, and looting Lost Sectors. Taking All Challenges Complete weekly playlist challenges. Mid-Range Calibration Calibrate mid-range weapons — Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns — in the Throne World. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants. Dredgin’ Up Victory Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. Momentum Crash Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage. Hive Slayer Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen Challenges (Seasonal)

Challenges Completionist Complete all of the Season of the Risen Seasonal Challenges

For more tips and guides covering all things Destiny, check out more of our guide content at Dexerto.

