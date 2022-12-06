Destiny 2 Seasonal Challenges: All Season of the Seraph weekly challenges (Week 1)

Lloyd is Dexerto's Games Editor, and manages gaming content across the site including news, guides, reviews, and features. He can regularly be found playing Destiny 2 or any game that involves shiny loot. You can contact him at lloyd.coombes@dexerto.com.

Destiny 2’s seasonal challenges are back for Season of the Seraph. Here are all of the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weekly challenges so far.

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph has finally arrived, and that means players can earn fresh rewards from the season pass and level up a seasonal artifact. A great way to do both is completing the game’s weekly seasonal challenges.

These arrive in batches each week at reset, and award XP, the occasional weapon, and Bright Dust — a free-to-earn currency that lets players buy the game’s premium items in a rotating section of the store.

Here’s every Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph seasonal challenge so far.

Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for Season of the Seraph

Throughout the season, players can expect ten weeks of Destiny 2 seasonal challenges. Some are simple, like completing a series of Strikes or Crucible matches, while others ramp up to completing the Nightfall on Grandmaster difficulty or winning matches in Trials of Osiris.

Expect things to be fairly simple, to begin with at least, before adding much tougher challenges in the weeks to come.

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Challenges (Seasonal)

Challenge Requirements Mastery of Wrath Complete all of the Season of the Seraph Seasonal Challenges

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph Challenges week 1

Here are the Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for week 1.

Challenge Requirements More Than A Weapon I Complete Week 1 of “More Than A Weapon”. Heist Battlegrounds I In the Heist Battlegrounds playlist or Legend Heist Battlegrounds, open Seraph Chests and defeat powerful Hive combatants. Frozen Lightning Defeat combatants with Stasis or Arc damage in Heist Battlegrounds. Precision Loadout Defeat targets with Bows or Linear Fusion Rifles. Bonus progress for defeating Guardians. Defeat combatants in Heist Battlegrounds with precision final blows. Moon Activities On the Moon, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. Taking All Challenges Complete weekly playlist challenges. Long-Range Calibration Calibrate long-range weapons — Pulse Rifles, Bows, Trace Rifles — on the Moon. Bonus progress in Lost Sectors. Dredgin’ Up Victory Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins. Spark Defender Score points in Rift. Bonus progress is awarded for igniting the Rift. Hive Slayer Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.

Those are all of the current Destiny 2 Seasonal Challenges for Season of the Seraph, but we’ll update the list every week at Weekly Reset. For more on Destiny 2, check out more of our guide content.

