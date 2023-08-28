Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Season Pass: Exotic weapon, armor, more
Season 22 has arrived and with it comes another seasonal battle pass for Guardians to grind through and earn unique rewards. Here’s everything you can earn in the Season of the Witch Season Pass in Destiny 2.
Each season brings with it a new season pass for players to work through. Each season pass offers a variety of useful items from Enhancement Shards to Deepsight Harmonizers.
There’s also a range of season-unique cosmetics up for grabs including an armor set, an ornament set, two shaders, and a brand-new Exotic weapon.
To help you navigate through the Season of the Witch Season Pass and know what to farm for we’ve put together this handy guide.
Season of the Witch Season Pass: Price & bundles
The Season of the Witch Season pass can be purchased for 1,200 Silver, the equivalent of roughly $11 USD. However, the cheapest Silver bundles are for 1,000 (+100) Silver and 500 Silver which have a combined cost of $15 USD.
Alternatively, ownership of the Lightfall + Annual Pass upgrade will automatically unlock all four Season Passes’ Premium Tracks at no additional cost.
Season of the Witch Season Pass: Exotic weapon
Season 22 introduces a new Exotic weapon, the Ex Diris. Ex Diris is an Arc Grenade Launcher that is unlocked at Rank 1 on the Premium Track or Rank 35 on the Free Track.
The Ex Diris fires Arc projectiles that explode on impact. After exploding and securing a Final Blow, Ex Diris creates a Loyal Moth that will seek out nearby targets and detonate, dealing massive damage and inflicting Blind.
Season of the Witch Season Pass: Seasonal armor
The two seasonal armor sets available in the Season of the Witch Season Pass are Veiled Tithe and Hexwrought.
Veiled Tithe can also be earned by focusing Witch’s Engrams or completing seasonal activities, while Hexwrought is a Season Pass-exclusive ornament set.
Season of the Witch Season Pass: All rewards and ranks
Here are all the rewards and ranks available in the Season 22 Season Pass in Destiny 2:
|Seasonal Rank
|Free Track
|Premium Track
|1
|—
|‘Ex Diris’ Exotic GL
|2
|Upgrade Module (x3)
|Witch’s Key (x1)
|3
|Glimmer (x8,000)
|Ritual Glimmer Boost
|4
|Upgrade Module (x3)
|Enhancement Core (x5)
|5
|Legendary Shards (x25)
|Small Fireteam XP Boost
|6
|Glimmer (x8,000)
|‘Ossified Carving’ shader
|7
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|Small XP Boost
|8
|Upgrade Module (x3)
|Legendary Shards (x25)
|9
|Bright Dust (x200)
|Glimmer (x10,000)
|10
|Legendary Shards (x25)
|‘Arcane Banishment’ emote
|11
|Upgrade Module (x2)
|Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha
|12
|Glimmer (x6,000)
|Witch’s Key (x1)
|13
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|Witch’s Engram (x1)
|14
|Upgrade Module (x2)
|Legendary Shards (x25)
|15
|Enhancement Core (x5)
|Enhancement Core (x5)
|16
|Glimmer (x6,000)
|Small XP Boost
|17
|Everversen Engram (x1)
|Glimmer (x10,000)
|18
|Upgrade Module (x2)
|‘Beyond Light’ transmat effect
|19
|Bright Dust (x250)
|Upgrade Module (x3)
|20
|‘The Eremite’ Legendary FR
|Legendary Shard Dismantle Bonus
|21
|Upgrade Module (x2)
|Enhancement Core (x5)
|22
|—
|Catalyst Quest Boost Omega
|23
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|Glimmer (x12,000)
|24
|—
|Witch’s Engram (x1)
|25
|Legendary Engram (x1)
|Exotic Engram (x1)
|26
|Upgrade Module (x2)
|Small Fireteam XP Boost
|27
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|Bright Dust (x800)
|28
|—
|Arms Masterwork Boost
|29
|Bright Dust (x300)
|Glimmer (x25,000)
|30
|‘Brya’s Love’ Legendary Scout
|‘Acroamatis’ Exotic sparrow
|31
|—
|Legendary Shards (x50)
|32
|—
|Lectern of Divinatiuon Reputation Bonus I
|33
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|Enhancement Core (x5)
|34
|—
|Upgrade Module (x3)
|35
|‘Ex Diris’ Exotic GL
|Witch’s Engram (x1)
|36
|—
|Small XP Boost
|37
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|Glimmer (x30,000)
|38
|—
|Legs Masterwork Boost
|39
|—
|Legendary Shards (x50)
|40
|Bright Dust (x400)
|‘Organic Adornment’ shader
|41
|—
|Witch’s Engram
|42
|—
|Enhancement Core (x5)
|43
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|Armor Scrounger (x1)
|44
|—
|Legendary Shards (x50)
|45
|Exotic Engram (x1)
|‘Prophetic Projection’ ghost projection
|46
|—
|Small XP Boost
|47
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|Deepsight Harmonizer (x1)
|48
|—
|Class Masterwork Boost
|49
|—
|Glimmer (x40,000)
|50
|Bright Dust (x500)
|‘Hexed Shell’ ghost shell
|51
|—
|The Eremite Masterwork Bonus
|52
|—
|Witch’s Key (x1)
|53
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|Enhancement Core (x5)
|54
|—
|Upgrade Module (x3)
|55
|Exotic Cipher (x1)
|Witch’s Engram (x1)
|56
|—
|Small Fireteam XP Boost
|57
|Deepsight Harmonizer (x1)
|‘Veiled Tithes’ gauntlets
|58
|—
|Chest Masterwork Boost
|59
|—
|Exotic Engram (x1)
|60
|Bright Dust (x650)
|‘Veiled Tithes’ boots
|61
|—
|Brya’s Love Masterwork Bonus
|62
|—
|Deepsight Harmonizer (x1)
|63
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|Enhancement Prism (x3)
|64
|—
|‘Hexwrought’ gauntlets ornament
|65
|Exotic Engram (x1)
|Exotic Engram (x1)
|66
|———
|Small XP Boost
|67
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|‘Veiled Tithes’ class item
|68
|—
|Head Masterwork Boost
|69
|—
|Raid Banner (x5)
|70
|Bright Dust (x800)
|Lectern of Divination Reputation Bonus II
|71
|—
|Weapon Scrounger
|72
|—
|Enhancement Prism (x3)
|73
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|‘Hexwrought’ boots ornament
|74
|—
|Glimmer (x45,000)
|75
|—
|Raid Banner (x5)
|76
|—
|Small XP Boost
|77
|Deepsight Harmonizer (x1)
|‘Veiled Tithes’ chest
|78
|—
|Bright Dust (x1,000)
|79
|—
|Exotic Engram (x1)
|80
|Bright Dust (x1,000)
|‘Runic Sketching’ emote
|81
|—
|Advanced Weapon Scrounger
|82
|—
|Glimmer (x50,000)
|83
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|‘Hexwrought’ class item ornament
|84
|—
|Deepsight Harmonizer (x1)
|85
|—
|Ascendant Shard (x1)
|86
|—
|Small Fireteam XP Boost
|87
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|‘Veiled Tithes’ helmet
|88
|—
|Exotic Engram (x1)
|89
|—
|Ascendant Alloy (x1)
|90
|Bright Dust (x1,400)
|Ascendant Shard (x1)
|91
|—
|‘Hexwrought’ chest ornament
|92
|—
|Witch’s Key (x1)
|93
|Deepsight Harmonizer
|Raid Banner (x5)
|94
|—
|Ascendant Shard (x1)
|95
|—
|Ascendant Alloy (x1)
|96
|—
|Bright Dust (x1,200)
|97
|Eververse Engram (x1)
|‘Hexwrought’ helmet ornament
|98
|—
|Exotic Engram (x1)
|99
|—
|‘Summoning Circle’ emote
|100
|Bright Dust (x2,000)
|‘Fatebinder’ Ex Diris ornament
That’s everything you need to know about the Season of the Witch Season Pass in Destiny 2. For more useful tips and tricks consider checking out some of our other Destiny content:
