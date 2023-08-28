GamingDestiny

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Season Pass: Exotic weapon, armor, more

Destiny 2 Season of the Witch promo art with Eris Morn transformed into Hive.Bungie

Season 22 has arrived and with it comes another seasonal battle pass for Guardians to grind through and earn unique rewards. Here’s everything you can earn in the Season of the Witch Season Pass in Destiny 2.

Each season brings with it a new season pass for players to work through. Each season pass offers a variety of useful items from Enhancement Shards to Deepsight Harmonizers.

There’s also a range of season-unique cosmetics up for grabs including an armor set, an ornament set, two shaders, and a brand-new Exotic weapon.

Article continues after ad

To help you navigate through the Season of the Witch Season Pass and know what to farm for we’ve put together this handy guide.

Contents

Season of the Witch Season Pass: Price & bundles

The Season of the Witch Season pass can be purchased for 1,200 Silver, the equivalent of roughly $11 USD. However, the cheapest Silver bundles are for 1,000 (+100) Silver and 500 Silver which have a combined cost of $15 USD.

Alternatively, ownership of the Lightfall + Annual Pass upgrade will automatically unlock all four Season Passes’ Premium Tracks at no additional cost.

Article continues after ad

Season of the Witch Season Pass: Exotic weapon

Ex Diris Exotic Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 with its catalyst.as
The Ex Diris is a new Arc Exotic Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2.

Season 22 introduces a new Exotic weapon, the Ex Diris. Ex Diris is an Arc Grenade Launcher that is unlocked at Rank 1 on the Premium Track or Rank 35 on the Free Track.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive:
Ad-lite Mode|Dark Mode|Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech

The Ex Diris fires Arc projectiles that explode on impact. After exploding and securing a Final Blow, Ex Diris creates a Loyal Moth that will seek out nearby targets and detonate, dealing massive damage and inflicting Blind.

Season of the Witch Season Pass: Seasonal armor

Season of the Witch seasonal Veiled Tithe armor set in Destiny 2.Bungie
The Veiled Tithe seasonal armor set available in Season of the Witch.

The two seasonal armor sets available in the Season of the Witch Season Pass are Veiled Tithe and Hexwrought.

Related:

Best free games to download & play on PC, PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch

Article continues after ad

Veiled Tithe can also be earned by focusing Witch’s Engrams or completing seasonal activities, while Hexwrought is a Season Pass-exclusive ornament set.

Season of the Witch Season Pass: All rewards and ranks

Here are all the rewards and ranks available in the Season 22 Season Pass in Destiny 2:

Seasonal RankFree TrackPremium Track
1‘Ex Diris’ Exotic GL
2Upgrade Module (x3)Witch’s Key (x1)
3Glimmer (x8,000)Ritual Glimmer Boost
4Upgrade Module (x3)Enhancement Core (x5)
5Legendary Shards (x25)Small Fireteam XP Boost
6Glimmer (x8,000)‘Ossified Carving’ shader
7Eververse Engram (x1)Small XP Boost
8Upgrade Module (x3)Legendary Shards (x25)
9Bright Dust (x200)Glimmer (x10,000)
10Legendary Shards (x25)‘Arcane Banishment’ emote
11Upgrade Module (x2)Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha
12Glimmer (x6,000)Witch’s Key (x1)
13Eververse Engram (x1)Witch’s Engram (x1)
14Upgrade Module (x2)Legendary Shards (x25)
15Enhancement Core (x5)Enhancement Core (x5)
16Glimmer (x6,000)Small XP Boost
17Everversen Engram (x1)Glimmer (x10,000)
18Upgrade Module (x2)‘Beyond Light’ transmat effect
19Bright Dust (x250)Upgrade Module (x3)
20‘The Eremite’ Legendary FRLegendary Shard Dismantle Bonus
21Upgrade Module (x2)Enhancement Core (x5)
22Catalyst Quest Boost Omega
23Eververse Engram (x1)Glimmer (x12,000)
24Witch’s Engram (x1)
25Legendary Engram (x1)Exotic Engram (x1)
26Upgrade Module (x2)Small Fireteam XP Boost
27Eververse Engram (x1)Bright Dust (x800)
28Arms Masterwork Boost
29Bright Dust (x300)Glimmer (x25,000)
30‘Brya’s Love’ Legendary Scout‘Acroamatis’ Exotic sparrow
31Legendary Shards (x50)
32Lectern of Divinatiuon Reputation Bonus I
33Eververse Engram (x1)Enhancement Core (x5)
34Upgrade Module (x3)
35‘Ex Diris’ Exotic GLWitch’s Engram (x1)
36Small XP Boost
37Eververse Engram (x1)Glimmer (x30,000)
38Legs Masterwork Boost
39Legendary Shards (x50)
40Bright Dust (x400)‘Organic Adornment’ shader
41Witch’s Engram
42Enhancement Core (x5)
43Eververse Engram (x1)Armor Scrounger (x1)
44Legendary Shards (x50)
45Exotic Engram (x1)‘Prophetic Projection’ ghost projection
46Small XP Boost
47Eververse Engram (x1)Deepsight Harmonizer (x1)
48Class Masterwork Boost
49Glimmer (x40,000)
50Bright Dust (x500)‘Hexed Shell’ ghost shell
51The Eremite Masterwork Bonus
52Witch’s Key (x1)
53Eververse Engram (x1)Enhancement Core (x5)
54Upgrade Module (x3)
55Exotic Cipher (x1)Witch’s Engram (x1)
56Small Fireteam XP Boost
57Deepsight Harmonizer (x1)‘Veiled Tithes’ gauntlets
58Chest Masterwork Boost
59Exotic Engram (x1)
60Bright Dust (x650)‘Veiled Tithes’ boots
61Brya’s Love Masterwork Bonus
62Deepsight Harmonizer (x1)
63Eververse Engram (x1)Enhancement Prism (x3)
64‘Hexwrought’ gauntlets ornament
65Exotic Engram (x1)Exotic Engram (x1)
66———Small XP Boost
67Eververse Engram (x1)‘Veiled Tithes’ class item
68Head Masterwork Boost
69Raid Banner (x5)
70Bright Dust (x800)Lectern of Divination Reputation Bonus II
71Weapon Scrounger
72Enhancement Prism (x3)
73Eververse Engram (x1)‘Hexwrought’ boots ornament
74Glimmer (x45,000)
75Raid Banner (x5)
76Small XP Boost
77Deepsight Harmonizer (x1)‘Veiled Tithes’ chest
78Bright Dust (x1,000)
79Exotic Engram (x1)
80Bright Dust (x1,000)‘Runic Sketching’ emote
81Advanced Weapon Scrounger
82Glimmer (x50,000)
83Eververse Engram (x1)‘Hexwrought’ class item ornament
84Deepsight Harmonizer (x1)
85Ascendant Shard (x1)
86Small Fireteam XP Boost
87Eververse Engram (x1)‘Veiled Tithes’ helmet
88Exotic Engram (x1)
89Ascendant Alloy (x1)
90Bright Dust (x1,400)Ascendant Shard (x1)
91‘Hexwrought’ chest ornament
92Witch’s Key (x1)
93Deepsight HarmonizerRaid Banner (x5)
94Ascendant Shard (x1)
95Ascendant Alloy (x1)
96Bright Dust (x1,200)
97Eververse Engram (x1)‘Hexwrought’ helmet ornament
98Exotic Engram (x1)
99‘Summoning Circle’ emote
100Bright Dust (x2,000)‘Fatebinder’ Ex Diris ornament

That’s everything you need to know about the Season of the Witch Season Pass in Destiny 2. For more useful tips and tricks consider checking out some of our other Destiny content:

Deepsight Harmonizers: How to farm, use, and what weapons to convert | Season of the Witch seasonal activities | Exotic Mission Rotator | Season of the Witch: Release date, raid, power cap, & more | Best Exotic weapons | Best PvP Weapons | Best PvE Weapons | Destiny 2  | Best Titan Builds | Best Warlock Builds | Best Arc 3.0 Builds | Best Solar 3.0 Builds | Best Void 3.0 Builds  |  Best Stasis Builds

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

destiny 2