Destiny 2 Season of the Witch Season Pass: Exotic weapon, armor, more

Season 22 has arrived and with it comes another seasonal battle pass for Guardians to grind through and earn unique rewards. Here’s everything you can earn in the Season of the Witch Season Pass in Destiny 2.

Each season brings with it a new season pass for players to work through. Each season pass offers a variety of useful items from Enhancement Shards to Deepsight Harmonizers.

There’s also a range of season-unique cosmetics up for grabs including an armor set, an ornament set, two shaders, and a brand-new Exotic weapon.

To help you navigate through the Season of the Witch Season Pass and know what to farm for we’ve put together this handy guide.

Contents

Season of the Witch Season Pass: Price & bundles

The Season of the Witch Season pass can be purchased for 1,200 Silver, the equivalent of roughly $11 USD. However, the cheapest Silver bundles are for 1,000 (+100) Silver and 500 Silver which have a combined cost of $15 USD.

Alternatively, ownership of the Lightfall + Annual Pass upgrade will automatically unlock all four Season Passes’ Premium Tracks at no additional cost.

Season of the Witch Season Pass: Exotic weapon

as The Ex Diris is a new Arc Exotic Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2.

Season 22 introduces a new Exotic weapon, the Ex Diris. Ex Diris is an Arc Grenade Launcher that is unlocked at Rank 1 on the Premium Track or Rank 35 on the Free Track.

The Ex Diris fires Arc projectiles that explode on impact. After exploding and securing a Final Blow, Ex Diris creates a Loyal Moth that will seek out nearby targets and detonate, dealing massive damage and inflicting Blind.

Season of the Witch Season Pass: Seasonal armor

Bungie The Veiled Tithe seasonal armor set available in Season of the Witch.

The two seasonal armor sets available in the Season of the Witch Season Pass are Veiled Tithe and Hexwrought.

Veiled Tithe can also be earned by focusing Witch’s Engrams or completing seasonal activities, while Hexwrought is a Season Pass-exclusive ornament set.

Season of the Witch Season Pass: All rewards and ranks

Here are all the rewards and ranks available in the Season 22 Season Pass in Destiny 2:

Seasonal Rank Free Track Premium Track 1 — ‘Ex Diris’ Exotic GL 2 Upgrade Module (x3) Witch’s Key (x1) 3 Glimmer (x8,000) Ritual Glimmer Boost 4 Upgrade Module (x3) Enhancement Core (x5) 5 Legendary Shards (x25) Small Fireteam XP Boost 6 Glimmer (x8,000) ‘Ossified Carving’ shader 7 Eververse Engram (x1) Small XP Boost 8 Upgrade Module (x3) Legendary Shards (x25) 9 Bright Dust (x200) Glimmer (x10,000) 10 Legendary Shards (x25) ‘Arcane Banishment’ emote 11 Upgrade Module (x2) Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha 12 Glimmer (x6,000) Witch’s Key (x1) 13 Eververse Engram (x1) Witch’s Engram (x1) 14 Upgrade Module (x2) Legendary Shards (x25) 15 Enhancement Core (x5) Enhancement Core (x5) 16 Glimmer (x6,000) Small XP Boost 17 Everversen Engram (x1) Glimmer (x10,000) 18 Upgrade Module (x2) ‘Beyond Light’ transmat effect 19 Bright Dust (x250) Upgrade Module (x3) 20 ‘The Eremite’ Legendary FR Legendary Shard Dismantle Bonus 21 Upgrade Module (x2) Enhancement Core (x5) 22 — Catalyst Quest Boost Omega 23 Eververse Engram (x1) Glimmer (x12,000) 24 — Witch’s Engram (x1) 25 Legendary Engram (x1) Exotic Engram (x1) 26 Upgrade Module (x2) Small Fireteam XP Boost 27 Eververse Engram (x1) Bright Dust (x800) 28 — Arms Masterwork Boost 29 Bright Dust (x300) Glimmer (x25,000) 30 ‘Brya’s Love’ Legendary Scout ‘Acroamatis’ Exotic sparrow 31 — Legendary Shards (x50) 32 — Lectern of Divinatiuon Reputation Bonus I 33 Eververse Engram (x1) Enhancement Core (x5) 34 — Upgrade Module (x3) 35 ‘Ex Diris’ Exotic GL Witch’s Engram (x1) 36 — Small XP Boost 37 Eververse Engram (x1) Glimmer (x30,000) 38 — Legs Masterwork Boost 39 — Legendary Shards (x50) 40 Bright Dust (x400) ‘Organic Adornment’ shader 41 — Witch’s Engram 42 — Enhancement Core (x5) 43 Eververse Engram (x1) Armor Scrounger (x1) 44 — Legendary Shards (x50) 45 Exotic Engram (x1) ‘Prophetic Projection’ ghost projection 46 — Small XP Boost 47 Eververse Engram (x1) Deepsight Harmonizer (x1) 48 — Class Masterwork Boost 49 — Glimmer (x40,000) 50 Bright Dust (x500) ‘Hexed Shell’ ghost shell 51 — The Eremite Masterwork Bonus 52 — Witch’s Key (x1) 53 Eververse Engram (x1) Enhancement Core (x5) 54 — Upgrade Module (x3) 55 Exotic Cipher (x1) Witch’s Engram (x1) 56 — Small Fireteam XP Boost 57 Deepsight Harmonizer (x1) ‘Veiled Tithes’ gauntlets 58 — Chest Masterwork Boost 59 — Exotic Engram (x1) 60 Bright Dust (x650) ‘Veiled Tithes’ boots 61 — Brya’s Love Masterwork Bonus 62 — Deepsight Harmonizer (x1) 63 Eververse Engram (x1) Enhancement Prism (x3) 64 — ‘Hexwrought’ gauntlets ornament 65 Exotic Engram (x1) Exotic Engram (x1) 66 ——— Small XP Boost 67 Eververse Engram (x1) ‘Veiled Tithes’ class item 68 — Head Masterwork Boost 69 — Raid Banner (x5) 70 Bright Dust (x800) Lectern of Divination Reputation Bonus II 71 — Weapon Scrounger 72 — Enhancement Prism (x3) 73 Eververse Engram (x1) ‘Hexwrought’ boots ornament 74 — Glimmer (x45,000) 75 — Raid Banner (x5) 76 — Small XP Boost 77 Deepsight Harmonizer (x1) ‘Veiled Tithes’ chest 78 — Bright Dust (x1,000) 79 — Exotic Engram (x1) 80 Bright Dust (x1,000) ‘Runic Sketching’ emote 81 — Advanced Weapon Scrounger 82 — Glimmer (x50,000) 83 Eververse Engram (x1) ‘Hexwrought’ class item ornament 84 — Deepsight Harmonizer (x1) 85 — Ascendant Shard (x1) 86 — Small Fireteam XP Boost 87 Eververse Engram (x1) ‘Veiled Tithes’ helmet 88 — Exotic Engram (x1) 89 — Ascendant Alloy (x1) 90 Bright Dust (x1,400) Ascendant Shard (x1) 91 — ‘Hexwrought’ chest ornament 92 — Witch’s Key (x1) 93 Deepsight Harmonizer Raid Banner (x5) 94 — Ascendant Shard (x1) 95 — Ascendant Alloy (x1) 96 — Bright Dust (x1,200) 97 Eververse Engram (x1) ‘Hexwrought’ helmet ornament 98 — Exotic Engram (x1) 99 — ‘Summoning Circle’ emote 100 Bright Dust (x2,000) ‘Fatebinder’ Ex Diris ornament

That's everything you need to know about the Season of the Witch Season Pass in Destiny 2.

