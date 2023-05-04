Destiny 2 Season of the Deep early patch notes: Super buffs, seasonal content, more

Season 21 of Destiny 2, Season of the Deep, brings about sweeping balance changes for the game and a bunch of new story, dungeon, and activity content for players to experience. Here’s an early look at the patch notes.

Season of the Deep is on the horizon for Destiny 2 and with a brand new seasonal story, content, and a new dungeon on the way, there’s a lot to be excited about. Bungie is also looking to make some sweeping balance changes come Season of the Deep, with several supers and subclasses receiving some love in PvE.

There’s plenty on the horizon so before it all hits the live servers, be sure to brush up on our early look at the Season of the Deep patch notes for Destiny 2.

Bungie Recently released Strand is receiving some love in Season 21.

Destiny 2 Season 21 Patch Highlights

Seasonal Content

As per most seasons, Season of the Deep will launch with its very own story arc that continues on from Lightfall. This will include seasonal story missions that slowly divulge the plot to players each week and also cause pivotal story moments as we move towards the Final Shape.

Alongside this, Season of the Deep will likely host a repeatable season activity for players to complete for loot. This often comes in the form of a 3 or 6-man matchmade activity.

New Dungeon

With Bungie alternating between a dungeon or raid each season in Destiny 2, Season of the Deep sees a new dungeon being released. Season of the Deep’s dungeon is yet to have its theme revealed, but will likely reward players with various armor, weapons, and even an exotic for lose lucky enough.

It’s worth noting that players will need to own the Lightfall Dungeon Key in order to access the dungeon, which can be purchased with the Deluxe Edition of Lightfall or with 2000 Silver (roughly $20 USD).

Subclass and Super Changes

Almost every subclass and super is receiving some sort of love from Bungie come Season 21. Most of these changes are in the form of PvE buffs, often increasing the damage of certain supers or giving them Light 3.0 keywords. Certain Aspects also receive buffs with their Fragment slot allotment going up to 2 from 1.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep early patch notes

Below is an early look at the Season of the Deep patch notes, courtesy of Bungie.

Fragment Allotment Changes

Increased the Fragment slot allotment for the following Aspects from 1 to 2:

Hunter

Trapper’s Ambush

Shatterdive

Gunpowder Gamble

Titan

Bastion

Juggernaut

Warlock

Chaos Accelerant

Supers

All Supers

Increased PvE damage resistance by ~20%.

Strand Buffs

Grapple

Reduced base cooldown from 105 seconds to 82 seconds.

Reduced the minimum time between grapple activations from 2.5s to 0.2s.

Thread of Generation

Reduced energy generation provided by some damage-over-time mechanics.

Reduced energy generation provided by Trace Rifles by 36%.

Hunter

Solar

Golden Gun (both Marksman and Deadshot)

Increased PvE damage by 20%.

Proximity Explosive Knife

Detonation damage vs. players reduced from 105 to 90.

Impact damage vs. players increased from 14 to 20.

Weighted Throwing Knife

On mouse and keyboard, reduced minimum tracking shape size by 25% and maximum tracking shape size by 10%. This shape grows over 0.5 seconds after the projectile is thrown.

Lightweight Knife

Projectile speed increased from 30 meters per second to 40 meters per second.

Tracking shape size increased by 20%.

Gunpowder Gamble

Reduced cooldown from 12 seconds to 6 seconds.

Void

Spectral Blades

Increased PvE damage by 35%.

Heavy attack now weakens targets on hit.

Fixed an issue causing some right-hand Spectral Blades attacks to fail to connect when attacking at maximum attack speed.

Snare Bomb

Increased PvE weaken duration on detonation from 4 seconds to 8 seconds.

Arc

Gathering Storm

Direct impact damage vs. players increased from 200 to 300.

Delayed lightning strike damage vs. players increased from 300 to 500.

Lingering lightning tick damage vs. players increased from 40 to 60.

Now deals increased damage vs. Well of Radiance and Ward of Dawn.

Arc Staff

Increased PvE damage by 20%.

Strand

Threaded Spike

Increased projectile travel range before beginning to return to the player by 30%.

Increased damage vs. PvE combatants by ~55%.

Slightly reduced speed of the dart as it returns to the player to make catching it easier.

Increased energy gain for catching the dart based on the number of enemies hit.

Now pierces Cabal Phalanx shields.

No longer prioritizes the catch action over the grapple melee if an enemy target is within grapple melee range.

Stasis

Withering Blade

Increased projectile tracking search range on bounce vs. players by 20%.

Increased maximum tracking strength by 12.5%.

Warlock

Solar

Daybreak

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Adjusted Super camera to allow the player to look down further and avoid VFX blocking view of targets when moving quickly.

Incinerator Snap

Fixed an issue preventing the secondary projectile arming shape from activating.

Total damage vs. players reduced from 150 to 135 to compensate for dramatically increased consistency.

Stormtrance

Increased PvE damage by 25%.

Damage ramp while attacking now occurs more quickly (over 3 seconds, down from 5).

Landfall detonation and seekers now jolt targets.

Chaos Reach

Increased PvE damage by 25%.

Sustained damage on a single target now creates a jolting lightning strike at the target’s location.

Increased damage resistance vs. players from 40% to 50%.

Increased maximum strafe speed from 3.5m/s to 4.5m/s.

Adjusted Super camera to avoid the player’s body blocking view of targets when strafing.

Ball Lightning

Increased PvE damage by 30%.

Reduced ping scalar on both primary and secondary detonations so combatants are less likely to be knocked out of the secondary strike area while the player is amplified.

Lightning Surge

Fixed an issue allowing Lightning Surge to deal more instances of secondary strike damage than intended – now targets can take a maximum of two instances of damage from a single activation of the ability: one from the primary lightning strike around the player, and one from a secondary lightning strike.

This change necessitated some changes in damage values, but in general its damage output should be significantly more consistent and slightly higher than the intended value previously, but without the ability to one-shot a single enemy Guardian from full health.

Void

Nova Warp

Increased PvE damage by 15%.

A fully charged attack now makes enemies Volatile on hit.

Nova Bomb

PvE damage increased by 20%.

Chaos Accelerant

Scatter Grenade Increased tracking consistency of charged Scatter Grenade submunitions. Increased submunition arming duration. Fixed a bug where some submunitions were impacting the ground on creation in some situations, resulting in an early detonation.

Magnetic Grenade (Handheld Supernova) Increase charged hold time from 3.2 seconds to 4.5 seconds.



Strand

Arcane Needle

Decreased cooldown based on how many melee charges the player has stored.

At 0 charges, cooldown reduced by 15%. At 2 charges, cooldown reduced by 30%.

Increased projectile speed based on the projectile’s flight time.

Initial velocity increased to 40 meters per second, up from 30.

Final velocity increased to 70 meters per second, up from 60.

Increased projectile tracking strength by ~10%.

Stasis

Winter’s Wrath

Increased PvE damage by 10%.

Frostpulse

Now provides 2 meters of additional melee lunge range after activation for 1.2 seconds.

Titan

Solar

Hammer of Sol

Increased PvE damage by 10%.

Burning Maul

Increased PvE damage by 10%.

Now creates a Sunspot on cast when Sol Invictus is equipped, matching the behavior of Hammer of Sol.

Heavy attack cyclone now applies scorch over time.

Sol Invictus

Increased damage dealt by Sunspots to enemy players per tick from 17 to 22.

Arc

Fists of Havoc

Light attack cost reduced from 8.5% to 6%.

Heavy attack cost reduced from 18% to 12%.

Increased heavy attack PvE damage by 33%.

Heavy attack now blinds targets near the center of the slam area.

Knockout

Lunge range reduced from 6.5m to 5.5m.

Uncharged melee PvE damage bonus increased from 60% to 100%.

Void

Sentinel Shield

Increased PvE damage by 20%.

Shield Throw

Increased base impact damage from 60 to 70.

Increased consistency of finding and adjusting initial trajectory toward a new target after a bounce.

Strand

Frenzied Blade

Decreased cooldown based on how many melee charges the player has stored.

At 0 charges, cooldown reduced by 15%. At 2 charges, cooldown reduced by 30%.

Stasis

Glacial Quake

Increased Shiver Strike thrust speed while in Super by 10%.

Increased light attack damage by 20%.

Shiver Strike

Maximum thrust while in flight increased by 16%.

Decreased maximum downward influence of gravity while in flight by 18%.

Howl of the Storm

Increased width of freezing cone vs. players by 31%.

General

Seismic Strike, Shield Bash, Hammer Strike

Now cost 15% melee energy on activation.

Base cooldowns are now standardized at 91 seconds (previously ranged from 101s to 114s).

Subclass Keyword Changes

Scorch

Increase stun time before stacks begin falling off from 1.5s to 2.3s on players.

Increase stun time before stacks begin falling off from 3s to 4.5s on PvE combatants.

Jolt

Reduced base PvE damage by 15%.

Reduced additional damage scalar vs. major combatants in PvE by ~20%.

