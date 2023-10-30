Destiny 2 players enraged by Haunted Sector leechers “not doing sh*t”

Destiny 2 players have become frustrated by the numerous Guardians joining their Haunted Sectors and leeching the rewards, refusing to take part in the process.

For the most part, Festival of the Lost 2023 has been a success. This year’s Halloween-themed event has given players the opportunity to earn a gorgeous all-black Memento, farm some top-tier weapons, and purchase a series of fun cosmetics.

At the center of the event are Haunted Sectors. These reimagined Lost Sectors require players to takeout a series of Headless Ones to receive Manifested Pages used to fill the Book of the Forgotten.

Article continues after ad

However, some Guardians aren’t embracing the spirit of the event leaving others to do the work for them.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 Haunted Sectors are being leeched by AFK Guardians

Upset by the state of leeching in Haunted Sectors, one Destiny 2 player posted on Reddit: “If you’re going to join in on seasonal content to farm, at least kill some ads or do SOMETHING.”

Setting the stage the post opens: “Seriously. This has happened to me three times in just the hour I’ve been playing tonight. Example from last time: queue up for a regular haunted sector, commence matchmaking. I get tossed in with a blueberry rank 2 and a random rank 11.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Blueberry and I start lootin’ and shootin’ pumpkin heads. Having a good time. They’re squishy and clearly don’t know what they’re doing but hey, it’s the effort that matters, and they were trying at least. Our rank 11? Not so much. They’re still at spawn,” OP continued salmming the high ranked player.

Article continues after ad

After revealing the Rank 11 player stayed AFK for the whole event, the post concludes: “I don’t care if you’re just trying to finish up a few things- at least kill the f**king ads for f**k’s sake or do SOMETHING besides standing there and ruining the experience for everyone.”

Article continues after ad

Similarly frustrated one player replied: “I had one dude yesterday, rank 11 also… Afk the entire run but when the chest opened and we got out loot he ran right over and collected it. Reported him also, can’t stand that sh*t.”

Several others encouraged OP to “report them if they’re not doing sh*t,” although the report system doesn’t kick players from activities. Instead reports are sent to Bungie who then check game reports to determine if further action is required.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Surprisingly, the drop rate of Eerie Engrams is unaffected by how many Headless Ones are defeated. However, taking down Headless Ones is required to convert Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages and to complete some event challenges.