Destiny 2 players can now earn easy Red Border weapons every day

Bungie has introduced a catch-up system in Destiny 2 that lets players earn seasonal Red Border weapons more easily than ever before.

Not only did the new Destiny 2 update make expansions free for everyone, but it also introduced a new system that makes farming seasonal Red Border weapons much easier.

Every day until The Final Shape, Destiny 2 players can complete a seasonal activity for a guaranteed Red Border weapon. The first daily completion of any seasonal activity will always reward a Red Border weapon from that activity’s rewards.

For example, if you complete a daily run of The Coil or Riven’s Lair you’ll receive one of the following Deepsight weapons: Appetence, Doomed Petitioner, Lethophobia, Scatter Signal, Scalar Potential, or Supercluster.

There are a total of 24 seasonal weapons in Lightfall to earn crafting recipes for. Here are all the weapons that you can now easily farm Red Borders for:

Season 20 Season 21 Season 22 Season 23 Caretaker A Distant Pull Brya’s Love Appetence Perpetualis Different Times Eleatic Principle Doomed Petitioner Prodigal Return Rapacious Appetite Locus Locutus Lethophobia Raconteur Targeted Redaction Kept Confidence Scatter Signal Regnant Thin Precipice Semiotician Scalar Potential Royal Executioner Until its Return The Eremite Supercluster

Several top weapons can be earned from seasonal activities with many of these being viable options. However, the standouts that you’ll want to prioritize are Appetence, Brya’s Love, Doomed Petitioner, Raconteur, Royal Executioner, Scatter Signal, Semiotician, and Supercluster.

These are all top-tier weapons that feature strong perk pools that help them stand out. Some of these are genuinely the best weapons in Destiny 2 so you would be missing out big time if you don’t take advantage.

This update certainly makes farming seasonal Red Border weapons easier, but some players may still be far behind. If this is the case, consider using Deepsight Harmonizers to get extra Red Borders and speed up the process even more.