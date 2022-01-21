Destiny 2: How to fix error code CAT

Error code: CAT is a universal problem that can crop up on any platform. Destiny 2 users understandably want an answer to this irritating inconvenience, and we’ve got some solutions to assist you.

Many Guardians are down in Destiny 2 and are unsure of how to revive, this is because they have error code: CAT in their way. The common bug is one of several stumbling blocks that players sometimes need to overcome to enjoy Bungie’s sci-fi FPS title.

With the long-awaited ‘The Witch Queen’ expansion on the way, the last things players want are problems that could impede playing time. Solutions do exist, so here’s a quick run-through of possible fixes for error code: CAT in Destiny 2.

Advertisement

Contents

What is error code: CAT in Destiny 2?

According to Destiny 2’s official help page, the problem will arise because “A new update to Destiny is available. If you are seeing this error the first time you launch Destiny, please exit the game and apply the update before relaunching.”

Essentially, this means the game is out of date, and you need to make sure you have the latest update installed. The solutions below will help you to do this with greater efficiency.

Error code CAT fix on console: PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

Even though there are multiple consoles that this error can occur on, the solution for all of them is pretty much identical. It’s a relatively simple and easy set of instructions to follow, and if you don’t have updates set to download automatically, then here’s what you’ll need to do.

Advertisement

PlayStation

Ensure your PS4 or PS5 is turned on Sign in to your main PSN account linked to Destiny 2 Head back to the PS4 or PS5’s home menu Scroll across until you find the Destiny 2 game start icon Press the ‘Options’ button on PlayStation Select ‘Check For Update’ If it’s presumably not installed, then click to do so

Xbox

Ensure your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S is turned on Sign in to your main Xbox Live account linked to Destiny 2 Head back to the home menu and select the ‘Games and Tabs’ option Locate the Destiny 2 game start icon Press the ‘Menu’ button on Xbox Click ‘Update’ for Destiny 2

Error code CAT fix on PC

The fix for Destiny 2 PC players isn’t wholly different and still trails along the same lines as the console fix. It applies to both the Microsoft official Store and also the Steam application too.

Read More: Destiny 2 cross save guide

Here is what you’ll need to do:

Microsoft Store

Open up the ‘Microsoft Store’ app Find your profile icon on the screen Now press the ‘. . .’ button next to it Click ‘Downloads and updates’ Next, you’ll need to select the ‘Get updates’ button Go into the Xbox PC app and select the ‘My Collection’ button We now go to ‘Manage Installs’ in the top corner Update Destiny 2 here and it will synchronize your updates

Steam

Restart Steam on your PC If you have updates to download automatically, the Destiny 2 update should appear under ‘Downloads’ If not, just manually select the ‘Update’ button If this proves to be unsuccessful, find and select the ‘Verify Integrity of Game Files’ option in Steam app Check if the update has appeared under your downloads If not, try the ‘Clear the download cache’ in Steam and see if that works instead

For more Destiny 2 guides and content, check out some of our other pieces:

How to unlock Vex Mythoclast exotic | Destiny 2 Astral Alignment Offensive guide | Where to find hidden Vault of Glass chests | Destiny 2 Trials Labs explained | Destiny 2 best weapons and how to get them | How to reach max power level in Destiny 2