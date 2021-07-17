Destiny 2 cross save guide: how to link accounts, cross-progression on PC, Xbox, PS4/5

Cross save has been one of Destiny 2’s most beloved features since it was added in the lead-up to Shadowkeep. Here’s everything you need to know about the system, including how to link your accounts, what platforms are supported, and more.

As any veteran Guardian knows well at this point in the Destiny franchise’s lifecycle, Bungie’s looter-shooter provides one major incentive that keeps players coming back season after season: the chase for powerful (and aesthetically-pleasing) gear.

But with literally thousands of items in the game (guns, armor, ships, Sparrows, emotes, Ghost shells — you get the point), managing your inventory can become a chore, and if you maintain multiple characters across more than one platform, it becomes an almost impossible task.

Advertisement

Thankfully, after years of players begging for the feature to be added, Bungie finally introduced cross save into Destiny 2. Here’s everything you need to know about setting up the feature correctly, what platforms your progress carries over to, and more.

How does cross save work in Destiny?

Cross save in Destiny 2 functions exactly how it sounds: you can link all platforms where you play to your Bungie.net account, and then choose one set of Guardians whose progress and gear will carry over across all systems: PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, Steam, and Stadia.

There are a few important considerations to take into account: you cannot merge characters or gear from different platforms, or transfer purchased expansions and Silver between systems. For a full breakdown of the stipulations involved, check out Bungie’s cross save FAQ page.

Advertisement

Another important thing to note is that while you can disable cross save if you have second thoughts after activating the feature, you’ll be locked out of reactivating cross progression again for 3 months, so it’s not a choice to be made lightly.

In order to make use of cross save in Destiny 2, you’ll need to set up a Bungie.net account, and have all of your login information for each platform you plan on linking ready and available. Once you’ve got all that on-hand, you’ll be ready to activate cross save on your account.

How to set up cross save in Destiny 2: PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia

Once you’re ready to get cross save up-and-running, follow these steps to set up the feature:

Advertisement

Log into your account on Bungie.net Select the ‘Cross Save’ option from the account menu Link any new platforms that aren’t already associated with your Bungie.net account (you’ll need the login information for each of those platforms to do so) Authenticate any existing platforms that were previously linked (you’ll need to re-enter your login information for these systems as well) Select the platform/characters whose progress you want to take with you across all other systems and confirm your selection one final time Note: you cannot merge sets of characters from different platforms, so make sure you choose the trio of Guardians that you plan on using for all content moving forward

Once you review your cross save settings and finalize the setup, you’ll receive a ‘Cross Save Activated’ message, confirming the process was successful. You can now login to any linked platforms and see your chosen set of Guardians ready and willing to jump into action.

Does Destiny 2 support crossplay?

With cross save available on all platforms that support Destiny 2, you might be wondering whether or not you can team-up with your fellow Guardians who prefer to play on different systems.

There is good and bad news regarding crossplay in Destiny 2. The bad news is that Bungie’s title does not support that functionality as of Season 14, but the good news is that the developer plans to release full crossplay functionality during Season 15.

Advertisement

Read More: How to claim Destiny 2 Prime Gaming rewards

While a specific date and time for the crossplay rollout has yet to be confirmed, Season 15 is scheduled to kick off on August 10, so it’s likely you’ll be able to jump into Destiny 2 content alongside your friends on other platforms at the season’s launch, or shortly after.

And there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about cross save in Destiny 2 and how to get it up and running. For future updates on crossplay, Season 15, the Witch Queen and more, make sure to check back in here for all of your Destiny 2 news needs.