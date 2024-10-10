Destiny 2 Exotic is ultimate add-clear weapon after Revenant buffs

The latest update for Destiny 2 saw a variety of buffs and nerfs given to several archetypes and Exotic weapons. Among these were some huge buffs for Bad Juju, a Kinetic Pulse Rifle that hasn’t featured in the PvE meta for a long time.

However, that’s not the case anymore, with Bad Juju now being one of the best options in the sandbox, producing both a ton of Super Energy and providing add clear comparable to some of the strongest primary weapons.

It was the mysterious line, “The weapon also appears to have become more haunted than it used to be,” from the patch notes that has made such a big difference.

It turns out this referred to Bad Juju’s new ability to activate cursed explosions every three kills. These explosions not only make it a highly effective add-clear weapon but also make building stacks of String of Curses easier than ever, letting you deal more damage and charge your Super quickly.

Otherwise, Bad Juju also saw the length of String of Curses boosted, with it now lasting up to 7.5 seconds with the catalyst, and its magazine capacity increased to 36. It’s not only easier to procc String of Curses, but you’ll also have more time and shots to do so.

Destiny 2 Bad Juju buff makes its explosions great at last

Dexerto

Before the update, Bad Juju’s cursed explosions were an easter egg that were almost impossible to activate during regular gameplay. Getting them to trigger required 145 kills without reloading, a feat that you could go hundreds of hours without achieving.

After the changes, the explosions are now a core part of the Exotic weapon and play a crucial role in its viability, turning into a direct competitor to other meta primary weapons like Necrochasm, Khvostov 7G-0X, and Sunshot.

Yet the buffed Pulse Rifle actually has a big advantage over those, as Unstoppable Pulse Rifle is featured on this season’s artifact. That gives it even more utility, letting it stun Unstoppable Champions and boosting its damage by 25% in activities with the Overcharged Weapons modifier, such as Nightfalls and Onslaught: Salvation.

If you really want to get the most out of Bad Juju, partner it with either Skull of Dire Ahamkara or Shards of Galanor. The additional Super energy given by these stacks with Bad Juju’s String of Curses, so you’ll be able to use Super abilities over and over.