Destiny 2 The Final Shape: How to get Khvostov 7G-0X

Shane Black
Destiny 2 character holding KhvostovBungie

While there are plenty of new weapons in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the expansion also brings back some old favorites like the Khvostov 7G-0X, a beloved Auto Rifle from the original Destiny.

Sporting some new bells and whistles, such as ricocheting bullets, the Khvostov 7G-0X is making its return with both Legendary versions and an Exotic. However, unlocking the Exotic is a long and complicated process.

As such, we’ve laid out how to get both the Legendary Khvostov 7G-0X and the Exotic to make sure you can access all the new tools in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Destiny 2 Khvostov-7G-0XBungie

How to get Legendary Khvostov 7G-0X

Before you can get your hands on the Exotic version of the Khvostov 7G-0X, you will first need to obtain the Legendary copy. To do this, you will need to follow a series of steps:

  1. Finish Destiny 2: The Final Shape’s campaign.
  2. Loot nine Lost Encryption Bits from regional chests in The Pale Heart.
    • These are golden chests that can be found scattered around The Blooming, The Landing, and The Impasse.
  3. Start the Alone in the Dark quest you can get from Micah-10.
  4. Obtain six Lost Encryption Bits from Cyst missions.
    • Following the Alone in the Dark questline will get you all of these.
  5. Take these Encryption Bits to open the golden chest in the Impasse.
    • This is the spot where you could find the Khvostov in the original Destiny.

Following this process will net you the Legendary Khvostov, which is a great weapon in its own right.

How to get Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X

While the Legendary version is similar to the Exotic, it is missing one key component: The Right Choice. This trait causes every seventh bullet to deal additional damage and ricochet to other targets.

To find the Exotic edition of this Auto Rifle in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, you must gather all 17 Motes of Light in the expansion. This can be done by doing the following:

  • Collect all eight Visions of the Traveler
    • These collectibles can only be found after completing the main campaign, after which you can store them in a room on the south side of The Lost City in The Pale Heart. They resemble a miniature version of the Traveler and each one will give you a Mote of Light.
    • In this room, there will be columns for each Vision that provide a hint for where to find them.
  • Collect nine Motes of Light from defeating bosses in Overthrow missions from each zone.
    • The first time you defeat a boss, they will drop a Mote of Light; you cannot kill the same boss to get another one.
    • Once you have taken down the last boss, you will be given the Mote of Primordial Light.
  • Head to The Last City and place each Vision of the Traveler in its column to spawn a golden chest in the center of the area.
  • Open the chest to receive the Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X.

The Khvostov 7G-0X is just one special weapon in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, and there are plenty more you will want to unlock like the Still Hunt or armor Exotics such as the Speakers Sight.

