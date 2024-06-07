Destiny 2 The Final Shape: How to get Khvostov 7G-0X

Destiny 2 The Final Shape: How to get Khvostov 7G-0XBungie
While there are plenty of new weapons in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the expansion also brings back some old favorites like the Khvostov 7G-0X, a beloved Auto Rifle from the original Destiny.
Sporting some new bells and whistles, such as ricocheting bullets, the Khvostov 7G-0X is making its return with both Legendary versions and an Exotic. However, unlocking the Exotic is a long and complicated process.
As such, we’ve laid out how to get both the Legendary Khvostov 7G-0X and the Exotic to make sure you can access all the new tools in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.
How to get Legendary Khvostov 7G-0X
Before you can get your hands on the Exotic version of the Khvostov 7G-0X, you will first need to obtain the Legendary copy. To do this, you will need to follow a series of steps:
- Finish Destiny 2: The Final Shape’s campaign.
- Loot nine Lost Encryption Bits from regional chests in The Pale Heart.
- These are golden chests that can be found scattered around The Blooming, The Landing, and The Impasse.
- Start the Alone in the Dark quest you can get from Micah-10.
- Obtain six Lost Encryption Bits from Cyst missions.
- Following the Alone in the Dark questline will get you all of these.
- Take these Encryption Bits to open the golden chest in the Impasse.
- This is the spot where you could find the Khvostov in the original Destiny.
Following this process will net you the Legendary Khvostov, which is a great weapon in its own right.
How to get Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X
While the Legendary version is similar to the Exotic, it is missing one key component: The Right Choice. This trait causes every seventh bullet to deal additional damage and ricochet to other targets.
To find the Exotic edition of this Auto Rifle in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, you must gather all 17 Motes of Light in the expansion. This can be done by doing the following:
- Collect all eight Visions of the Traveler
- These collectibles can only be found after completing the main campaign, after which you can store them in a room on the south side of The Lost City in The Pale Heart. They resemble a miniature version of the Traveler and each one will give you a Mote of Light.
- In this room, there will be columns for each Vision that provide a hint for where to find them.
- Collect nine Motes of Light from defeating bosses in Overthrow missions from each zone.
- The first time you defeat a boss, they will drop a Mote of Light; you cannot kill the same boss to get another one.
- Once you have taken down the last boss, you will be given the Mote of Primordial Light.
- Head to The Last City and place each Vision of the Traveler in its column to spawn a golden chest in the center of the area.
- Open the chest to receive the Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X.
The Khvostov 7G-0X is just one special weapon in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, and there are plenty more you will want to unlock like the Still Hunt or armor Exotics such as the Speakers Sight.