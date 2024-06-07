Destiny 2 The Final Shape: How to get Khvostov 7G-0X

While there are plenty of new weapons in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, the expansion also brings back some old favorites like the Khvostov 7G-0X, a beloved Auto Rifle from the original Destiny.

Sporting some new bells and whistles, such as ricocheting bullets, the Khvostov 7G-0X is making its return with both Legendary versions and an Exotic. However, unlocking the Exotic is a long and complicated process.

As such, we’ve laid out how to get both the Legendary Khvostov 7G-0X and the Exotic to make sure you can access all the new tools in Destiny 2: The Final Shape.

Article continues after ad

Bungie

How to get Legendary Khvostov 7G-0X

Before you can get your hands on the Exotic version of the Khvostov 7G-0X, you will first need to obtain the Legendary copy. To do this, you will need to follow a series of steps:

Finish Destiny 2: The Final Shape’s campaign. Loot nine Lost Encryption Bits from regional chests in The Pale Heart. These are golden chests that can be found scattered around The Blooming, The Landing, and The Impasse. Start the Alone in the Dark quest you can get from Micah-10. Obtain six Lost Encryption Bits from Cyst missions. Following the Alone in the Dark questline will get you all of these. Take these Encryption Bits to open the golden chest in the Impasse. This is the spot where you could find the Khvostov in the original Destiny.

Following this process will net you the Legendary Khvostov, which is a great weapon in its own right.

Article continues after ad

How to get Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X

While the Legendary version is similar to the Exotic, it is missing one key component: The Right Choice. This trait causes every seventh bullet to deal additional damage and ricochet to other targets.

To find the Exotic edition of this Auto Rifle in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, you must gather all 17 Motes of Light in the expansion. This can be done by doing the following:

Article continues after ad

Collect all eight Visions of the Traveler These collectibles can only be found after completing the main campaign, after which you can store them in a room on the south side of The Lost City in The Pale Heart. They resemble a miniature version of the Traveler and each one will give you a Mote of Light. In this room, there will be columns for each Vision that provide a hint for where to find them.

Collect nine Motes of Light from defeating bosses in Overthrow missions from each zone. The first time you defeat a boss, they will drop a Mote of Light; you cannot kill the same boss to get another one. Once you have taken down the last boss, you will be given the Mote of Primordial Light.

Head to The Last City and place each Vision of the Traveler in its column to spawn a golden chest in the center of the area.

Open the chest to receive the Exotic Khvostov 7G-0X.

The Khvostov 7G-0X is just one special weapon in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, and there are plenty more you will want to unlock like the Still Hunt or armor Exotics such as the Speakers Sight.